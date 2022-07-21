If Gandhis haven't indulged in corruption then why ruckus: Anurag Thakur slams Congress' protests

Union Minister Anurag Thakur denied the Congress' claim of the ED probe in the National Herald case as BJP's political vendetta and said it's the duty of probe agencies to investigate people involved in corruption

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a jibe at Congress for protesting against Enforcement Directorate summon to Sonia Gandhi. "If Gandhi family is spotless, why is it anxious? If they have not indulged in corruption then why this ruckus," asked Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Denying the Congress' claim of the probe as the ruling BJP's political vendetta, Thakur said, "It's the duty of probe agencies to investigate people involved in corruption."

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s office in Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

She is deposing on the third summons as she sought exemption on earlier dates of 8 June and 23 June owing to COVID-19 infection.

Sonia Gandhi's statement will be recorded by the federal probe agency under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it will be also be taped in an audio-video mode.

The investigation relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The BJP today criticised the Congress' protests and termed it as party's "duragrah" (obstinate demand) for protecting the Gandhi family.

"This is not 'satyagrah' but 'duragrah' against the country, its laws and its agencies," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"This is also a 'duragrah' for protecting the family which has 'pocketed' the party's assets worth thousands of crores of rupees," he further alleged.

The Congress party has described its protests against ED's summon to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as "satyagrah", which is a form of protest associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP leader noted that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, have been accused of grabbing valuable assets of the Associate Journal Ltd, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. Their plea to quash the FIR has been dismissed by every court, including the Supreme Court, the former Union minister told reporters.

"The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family," Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged, attacking the Gandhis.

He further said that Gandhis floated Young Indian, in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have 76 per cent shares, to grab assets of the National Herald.

With inputs from agencies

