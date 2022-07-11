In AIADMK, EPS is the boss, OPS expelled: What this means for the former Tamil Nadu CM

O Panneerselvam stares at an uncertain future after the Edappady Palaniswami faction expelled him and his supporters at the General Council meet. OPS, as he is commonly known, said he would approach the courts in the matter and ensure that he secures justice

O Panneerselvam, commonly known as OPS, faced a huge setback in his political career on Monday when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in its General Council meet expelled him from the party’s primary membership and his post of treasurer. His supporters also faced the same action.

The move came after the Madras High Court rejected OPS’ plea to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party, paving the way for Edappady K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, to take over as the single leader.

At the meeting, a special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously.

As per a PTI report, the resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. OPS acted against the party interests, its goals and principles. He took steps including approaching police to stall the June 23 General Council meet, which was jointly convened by him along with Palaniswami. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

What happens next to OPS? Is this the end of his political career? We chart the leader’s rise and fall in Tamil Nadu politics.

The rise of OPS

Known to be a trusted aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, OPS was given the chief minister’s position first in 2001 when Jayalalithaa was barred from holding office by the Supreme Court of India.

In March 2002, he resigned as chief minister to pave way for Jayalalithaa to be sworn in on the post following the Supreme Court overturning her conviction.

In 2014, Pannerselvam once again took over from Jayalalithaa as Tamil Nadu's 17th chief minister when she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. However, he resigned in May 2015 and Jayalalithaa was sworn in again as chief minister after the Karnataka High Court acquitted her in the disproportionate assets case.

In 2016, when Tamil Nadu was reeling from the shock of Jayalalithaa’s demise, OPS was once again elevated to the position of chief minister. However, in February 2017 he resigned, declaring on Marina beach that he had been forced to step down by a section of the AIADMK that wanted Jayalalithaa’s close aide, Sasikala Natarajan to become the chief minister.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Periyakulam in Theni district, OPS always stated that all positions including MLA, minister, the post of chief minister given to him were like a ‘Gift of God’ or ‘Gift of Amma’ for him.

Political pundits have maintained that OPS has always been patient and never sought for positions or power, a trait that got him closer to Jayalalithaa.

Reconciliation with EPS

His rebellion against Sasikala in 2017, a surprise to many, also led him to reconcile with Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS.

The two came to a compromise that saw OPS as the deputy chief minister and EPS as the chief minister. The formula also saw OPS getting the post of AIADMK coordinator, whereas EPS was named the joint coordinator.

Rift between the two

In June 2022, the uneasy ties between OPS and EPS came to a front when EPS supporters raised the issue of unitary leadership.

OPS, as expected, opposed the unitary leadership model, wanting the dual leadership model to continue.

The battle between the two factions reached the doors of the Madras High Court. It was here that OPS faced defeat as the court refused to interfere with the call made by the AIADMK to conduct a general council meeting on 11 July.

What next for OPS?

As the EPS faction suspended OPS and his supporters — R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian--both legislators and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar — a defiant OPS said that he was elected as coordinator by “1.5 crore” party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him.

Condemning the two for expelling him “unilaterally” and against party rules, Panneerselvam said “I expel them from primary membership,” of the AIADMK.

OPS also said that he would move the higher courts against the party and secure justice.

Political observers note that the actions today will trigger yet another split in the AIADMK. As Ravindran Duraisamy, a political observer told the News Minute, “Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, are like MGR and Karunanidhi. They are pan-Tamil Nadu leaders and the faces of AIADMK. We cannot say their split or current rift can impact south and west regions, only on caste-based lines. Across Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK vote bank would split between MGR loyalists and Jayalalithaa loyalists. Jayalalithaa loyalists would stand with O Panneerselvam as she selected him to be the chief minister, when she couldn’t be in the chair and to her, he was a trustworthy partyman.”

