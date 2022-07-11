The decision came minutes after the Madras High Court allowed the party to hold its crucial meet of the General Council to decide the future leadership structure of the party.

Chennai: AIADMK elected Edappadi Palaniswami as its interim General Secretary after the party passed a resolution to quash the dual leadership structure at the General Council meeting in Vanagaram, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The resolution also mandates that the person for the post is elected by the primary members of the party, the elections for which will be held four months from now.

In the meeting, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by O Panneerselvam and (OPS) Palaniswami, respectively.

In total, 16 resolutions were adopted, one of them being Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalitha. While Panneerselvam is the party treasurer, senior leader and former Minister C Vijayabaskar presented accounts related to party finances in the meet. It is seen as a clear indication that OPS would soon be eased out of his position. The decision to elevate EPS as the interim General Secretary came minutes after the Madras High Court allowed the party to hold its crucial meet of the General Council to decide the future leadership structure of the party. In a major setback to O Panneerselvam camp, the high court rejected the plea by OPS seeking to stall the meeting which proposed to revive the post interim General Secretary and abolish coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts. Meanwhile, moments before the high court was to pronounce its order, clashes broke out between Edappady K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam faction outside the AIADMK headquarters. Also read: AIADMK vs AIADMK: Understanding the political tussle between OPS and EPS

TV visuals showed some persons hurling stones at each other and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby. Some persons reportedly sustained injuries in the clash. In another video, the supporters of OPS camp are seen breaking open the door of AIADMK office.

Soon after the high court verdict, AIADMK leader E Palaniswami reached party office in Vanagaram for the General Council meeting.

OPS had claimed that the meeting convened by the EPS camp was illegal. He argued only the Coordinator and the Joint Coordinator can convene the meeting as per law and this meeting was called by the newly-appointed Praesidium Chairman, which is technically illegal.

However, team EPS argued that dual leadership is no longer in force as the previous meeting held on 23 June did not ratify the election of both leaders and hence the Presidium Chairman convening the meeting, and the headquarters office-bearers sending invites are legal.

They also pointed out OPS was appointed as the party boss in 2017 adopting the same model.

