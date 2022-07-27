Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at chief minister's of Congress -ruled states for 'camping' in Delhi and protesting, instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday critisised the Congress for protesting against Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. He asked, "Why is Congress scared if they haven't done any corruption?"

"If they haven't done any corruption then why fear and if they have done then they should face the probe agencies," Thakur said.

He further said that on the one hand it (Congress) allegedly indulged in corruption and on the other hand it is creating ruckus in Parliament.

Intensifying his attack on the Opposition party, the Union Minister said that BJP used to agitate against the Congress party and now they are agitating to save the corrupt.

"I would like the opposition members to come and discuss this in the House. Government is ready for discussion from day one and will be ready in future as well," Thakur said.

Thakur also took a jibe at chief ministers of Congress ruled states for "camping" in Delhi and protesting, instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states.

"Incidents of rape, murder are being reported from Congress-ruled states, but their CMs are camping in Delhi instead of maintaining law and order in their respective states," Thakur said.

He said there are rising incidents of rape, murder and other crimes, and administrative lapses in states. "The situation is worrisome in Rajasthan, but the chief minister is spending time here," Thakur said.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur replies to Congress allegations of ED harassing Sonia Gandhi, says "Chori bhi aur seenajori bhi, bhrashtachar bhi aur bawal bhi' pic.twitter.com/hDB6hNU0hq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

BJP national president JP Nadda also hit out at the Congress for its protests, saying the opposition party thinks that one family is above the law.

Describing Congress protests as an attempt to hide the truth, Nadda said the Congress thinks that one family (Gandhis) is above the law. But this wouldn't work in this country as laws and rules are equal for all.

He further said everybody is answerable in front of law, and the Gandhis should answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law.

Congress MPs have been staging a protest at Vijay Chowk in Delhi over the alleged misuse of investigative agencies were detained by police today. The party has called detention of their lawmakers a "murder of democracy" and claimed that the government wants an "Opposition-mukt Bharat".

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and a host of party MPs sat on a protest and raised slogans against the "misuse" of agencies such as the ED and the suspension of Opposition MPs from both houses of Parliament.

They also raised the issues of price rise and imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on certain essential daily-use items.

The Opposition MPs marched from the Parliament complex to the Vijay Chowk lawns, where they held a sit-in and raised slogans.

"We are fighting on issues of people such as price rise and GST on essential items of daily use. We will keep fighting against this and the misuse of the ED and other agencies. The suspension of MPs is wrong and we demand that it be taken back immediately," Kharge told the media.

With inputs from agencies

