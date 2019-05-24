Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Hooghly Lok Sabha Electiom 2019 LIVE Updates:

May 24, 2019 16:54:47 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Locket Chatterjee 671,448 Votes 46% Votes
AITC Dr. Ratna De (Nag) 598,086 Votes 41% Votes
CPI(M) Pradip Saha 121,588 Votes 8% Votes
INC Pratul Chandra Saha 25,374 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 13,525 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Bhaskar Ghosh 8,082 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Sajal Adhikari 8,012 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Vijay Kumar Mahato 5,138 Votes 0% Votes
IND Noor Hossain Mondal 3,509 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dulal Ch. Hembram 3,080 Votes 0% Votes

Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,30,042 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,36,584

Female electors: 7,93,458

Assembly constituencies: Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram, Dhanekhali (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rupchand Pal of the Communist Party of India (CPM) represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2009. Since 2009, Ratna De of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Known for being the epicentre of the Singur protests, Hooghly is part of the industrial-agriculture belt in the state. In Hooghly, Muslims constitute at least 15 percent of the population, while tribal groups like Mundas and Santhals are approximately 5 percent of the population.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:54:47 IST

