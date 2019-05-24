Hooghly Lok Sabha Electiom 2019 LIVE Updates:

Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,30,042 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,36,584

Female electors: 7,93,458

Assembly constituencies: Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram, Dhanekhali (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rupchand Pal of the Communist Party of India (CPM) represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2009. Since 2009, Ratna De of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the sitting MP.

Demographics: Known for being the epicentre of the Singur protests, Hooghly is part of the industrial-agriculture belt in the state. In Hooghly, Muslims constitute at least 15 percent of the population, while tribal groups like Mundas and Santhals are approximately 5 percent of the population.

