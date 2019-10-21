Constituency Wise Voter Turnout 2019 in Haryana: State records 65% polling in Assembly elections, highest turnout in Tohana at 80.65%

Haryana recorded 65 percent voter turnout in the Assembly election which ended 6 pm on Monday evening, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling that began at 7 am was largely peaceful, barring a violent incident in Nuh, officials said.
According to the Election Commission in Delhi, 65 percent of the 1.83 crore registered voters exercised their franchise by 6 pm, when polling closed. However, people who entered the polling booths before the closing time, were allowed to cast their vote, officials said. The final figure will be available when the data is tabulated, officials said.
While Panipat witnessed lowest polling at 45 percent, the highest voter turnout was observed in Tohana (80.56 percent). The voter turnout in Nuh stood at 66 percent.
|Constituency Name
|Estimated Turnout
|Kalka
|67.10%
|Panchkula
|58.70%
|Naraingarh
|73.50%
|Ambala Cantt.
|62%
|Ambala City
|60.50%
|Mulana (SC)
|72.20%
|Sadhaura (SC)
|74%
|Jagadhri
|73%
|Yamunanagar
|62.46%
|Radaur
|68.20%
|Ladwa
|71%
|Shahbad (SC)
|67%
|Thanesar
|68.50%
|Pehowa
|67.10%
|Guhla (SC)
|73.23%
|Kalayat
|75.20%
|Kaithal
|77.79%
|Pundri
|68%
|Nilokheri (SC)
|62.80%
|Indri
|69.90%
|Karnal
|49.30%
|Gharaunda
|66%
|Assandh
|67%
|Panipat Rural
|59.30%
|Panipat City
|45%
|Israna (SC)
|55.31%
|Samalkha
|65%
|Ganaur
|64.50%
|Rai
|61%
|Kharkhauda (SC)
|68.80%
|Sonipat
|64%
|Gohana
|65%
|Baroda
|68%
|Julana
|71%
|Safidon
|69%
|Jind
|66.70%
|Uchana kalan
|67%
|Narwana (SC)
|73.10%
|Tohana
|80.56%
|Fatehabad
|76.70%
|Ratia (SC)
|65.78%
|Kalawali (SC)
|62.40%
|Dabwali
|78.20%
|Rania
|72%
|Sirsa
|65.10%
|Ellenabad
|70%
|Adampur
|73.70%
|Uklana (SC)
|71.38%
|Narnaund
|77.75%
|Hansi
|65.80%
|Barwala
|72.42%
|Hisar
|53.80%
|Nalwa
|63.03%
|Loharu
|68%
|Badhra
|70%
|Dadri
|65.60%
|Bhiwani
|66%
|Tosham
|70%
|Bawani Khera (SC)
|77.71%
|Meham
|76.45%
|Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|67.10%
|Rohtak
|54%
|Kalanaur (SC)
|61.10%
|Bahadurgarh
|63.10%
|Badli
|66.60%
|Jhajjar (SC)
|57%
|Beri
|67.50%
|Ateli
|60%
|Mahendragarh
|67.30%
|Narnaul
|68.80%
|Nangal chaudhry
|69.52%
|Bawal (SC)
|61.51%
|Kosli
|59.50%
|Rewari
|62.67%
|Pataudi (SC)
|50%
|Badshahpur
|45%
|Gurgaon
|51.20%
|Sohna
|70%
|Nuh
|66%
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|64%
|Punahana
|69.50%
|Hathin
|72.48%
|Hodal (SC)
|64.43%
|Palwal
|70.02%
|Prithla
|62.75%
|Faridabad NIT
|61.42%
|Badkhal
|51.30%
|Ballabhgarh
|52%
|Faridabad
|48.20%
|Tigaon
|53.12%
The Election Commission said 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, contested the elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister ML Khattar, is aiming at retaining power in Haryana and had set a target of winning 75 seats. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly.
Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said 19,578 polling stations were set up, 13,837 of them in rural areas. Tight security arrangements were in place with over 75,000 security personnel deployed for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said earlier.
The registered voters include 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters and 252 transgender voters.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, Haryana saw a voter turnout of 76.54 percent while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 70.36 percent of the registered voters had exercised their franchise.
Inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 22:06:02 IST