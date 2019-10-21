Constituency Wise Voter Turnout 2019 in Haryana: State records 65% polling in Assembly elections, highest turnout in Tohana at 80.65%

Haryana recorded 65 percent voter turnout in the Assembly election which ended 6 pm on Monday evening, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling that began at 7 am was largely peaceful, barring a violent incident in Nuh, officials said.

According to the Election Commission in Delhi, 65 percent of the 1.83 crore registered voters exercised their franchise by 6 pm, when polling closed. However, people who entered the polling booths before the closing time, were allowed to cast their vote, officials said. The final figure will be available when the data is tabulated, officials said.

While Panipat witnessed lowest polling at 45 percent, the highest voter turnout was observed in Tohana (80.56 percent). The voter turnout in Nuh stood at 66 percent.

Constituency Name Estimated Turnout Kalka 67.10% Panchkula 58.70% Naraingarh 73.50% Ambala Cantt. 62% Ambala City 60.50% Mulana (SC) 72.20% Sadhaura (SC) 74% Jagadhri 73% Yamunanagar 62.46% Radaur 68.20% Ladwa 71% Shahbad (SC) 67% Thanesar 68.50% Pehowa 67.10% Guhla (SC) 73.23% Kalayat 75.20% Kaithal 77.79% Pundri 68% Nilokheri (SC) 62.80% Indri 69.90% Karnal 49.30% Gharaunda 66% Assandh 67% Panipat Rural 59.30% Panipat City 45% Israna (SC) 55.31% Samalkha 65% Ganaur 64.50% Rai 61% Kharkhauda (SC) 68.80% Sonipat 64% Gohana 65% Baroda 68% Julana 71% Safidon 69% Jind 66.70% Uchana kalan 67% Narwana (SC) 73.10% Tohana 80.56% Fatehabad 76.70% Ratia (SC) 65.78% Kalawali (SC) 62.40% Dabwali 78.20% Rania 72% Sirsa 65.10% Ellenabad 70% Adampur 73.70% Uklana (SC) 71.38% Narnaund 77.75% Hansi 65.80% Barwala 72.42% Hisar 53.80% Nalwa 63.03% Loharu 68% Badhra 70% Dadri 65.60% Bhiwani 66% Tosham 70% Bawani Khera (SC) 77.71% Meham 76.45% Garhi Sampla-Kiloi 67.10% Rohtak 54% Kalanaur (SC) 61.10% Bahadurgarh 63.10% Badli 66.60% Jhajjar (SC) 57% Beri 67.50% Ateli 60% Mahendragarh 67.30% Narnaul 68.80% Nangal chaudhry 69.52% Bawal (SC) 61.51% Kosli 59.50% Rewari 62.67% Pataudi (SC) 50% Badshahpur 45% Gurgaon 51.20% Sohna 70% Nuh 66% Ferozepur Jhirka 64% Punahana 69.50% Hathin 72.48% Hodal (SC) 64.43% Palwal 70.02% Prithla 62.75% Faridabad NIT 61.42% Badkhal 51.30% Ballabhgarh 52% Faridabad 48.20% Tigaon 53.12%

The Election Commission said 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, contested the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister ML Khattar, is aiming at retaining power in Haryana and had set a target of winning 75 seats. Currently, the BJP has 48 members in the state Assembly.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said 19,578 polling stations were set up, 13,837 of them in rural areas. Tight security arrangements were in place with over 75,000 security personnel deployed for the polls, DGP Manoj Yadava said earlier.

The registered voters include 85 lakh women, over one lakh service voters and 252 transgender voters.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Haryana saw a voter turnout of 76.54 percent while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 70.36 percent of the registered voters had exercised their franchise.

Inputs from PTI

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .