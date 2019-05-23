Hajipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,49,547

Female electors: 7,54,500

Male electors: 8,95,047

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Patepur Assembly seat was moved to Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008, and upper-caste dominated Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Rajapakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lok Janshakti Party chief and eight-time MP Ram Vilas Paswan has been at the seat since 1998 to present-day, except for one term in 2009 where he lost to JD(U)’s Ram Sundar Das.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Vaishali district. It has a population of 34,95,021. It is part of the Red Corridor and also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Scheduled castes and Bhumihars dominate Hajipur in north Bihar.

