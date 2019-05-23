Co-presented by


Hajipur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:19:22 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SUCI Jibas Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SAAF Kumari Aashiki 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD Balendra Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Rajgir Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Shiv Chandra Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJP Pashu Pati Kumar Paras 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Kr. Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiwani Kant 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dasai Chaudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Umesh Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
Hajipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 16,49,547

Female electors: 7,54,500

Male electors: 8,95,047

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Patepur Assembly seat was moved to Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008, and upper-caste dominated Lalganj Assembly segment of Vaishali was added to Hajipur parliamentary constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Rajapakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lok Janshakti Party chief and eight-time MP Ram Vilas Paswan has been at the seat since 1998 to present-day, except for one term in 2009 where he lost to JD(U)’s Ram Sundar Das.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Vaishali district. It has a population of 34,95,021. It is part of the Red Corridor and also receives funding from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Scheduled castes and Bhumihars dominate Hajipur in north Bihar.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:19:22 IST

