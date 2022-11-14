Gujarat’s industrial sector emerged stronger after COVID-19: Bhupendra Patel

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that about Rs 7 lakh crore investment has come to the state in the last eight years, adding that Gujarat’s “industrial sector emerged stronger after COVID-19”.

Speaking at the News18 ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event, Patel said, “Our government has already been working to make Gujarat happy, and will continue to do so”.

“Gujarat is the first state in the country where health card of pregnant women is being prepared,” he added.

Citing Gujarat’s ranking in the Ease of Business Index, Logistics Performance Index and Niti Aayog, Bhupendra Patel said, “In the last eight years, about Rs 7 lakh crore investment has come in Gujarat, many policies have been made for development.”

“Gujarat’s industrial sector has emerged stronger after a disease like Coronavirus,” he added.

The race for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is heating up with BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaving no stone unturn to win the crucial polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 5 December, while the counting of votes will be conducted on 8 December.

