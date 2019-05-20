Co-presented by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Giriraj Singh says all Opposition parties are in 'political ICU' after exit polls results, tells leaders to 'introspect' for better future

Politics Asian News International May 20, 2019 11:09:41 IST

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the entire Opposition leaders slipped into oblivion after the exit polls came out on Sunday.

His jibe at the Opposition came after exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Singh's tweet in Hindi roughly translates as, "The entire Opposition, including Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, has reached ICU politically after seeing exit polls. Now after 23rd, all these people should introspect for a better future," However, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:09:41 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores