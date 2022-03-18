G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi, shares suggestions to strengthen Congress

The meet comes a day after members of the dissenting group held two meetings in 24 hours over measures to revamp the party

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath, New Delhi, on Friday, a day after members of the dissenting group held a flurry of meetings over measures to revamp the party.

According to an ANI report, Azad told media persons after the meeting, "The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was good. All members of the Congress party decided unanimously that she should continue as the president, nobody said that Sonia Gandhi should quit, we just had some suggestions that were shared." "The discussion was held to fight unitedly in the forthcoming Assembly elections to defeat the Opposition parties," he said.

He added that in the Congress Working Committee meeting recently, suggestions were sought on how to strengthen the organisation.

After the Group of 23 pitched for an "inclusive and collective leadership" in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation, a key demand of the dissenters.

The meetings are being seen as an attempt by the Gandhi family to reach out to the G-23, which has shown signs of increasing aggression on the leadership issue after Congress' abject loss in the Assembly elections in five states.

Earlier on Friday, Azad also met veteran Congress leader Karan Singh and said he went to greet Singh on Holi.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president, had called Hooda for a discussion on the political situation in Haryana. However, the discussion spilled over to the party's abysmal performance in the elections.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier reached out to Azad on Wednesday ahead of the G-23 dinner meeting at his residence.

The leaders of the grouping have since held a series of meetings at Azad's residence.

The party leadership wants to resolve the differences with the G-23 and is reaching out to its leaders. It is learnt to have deputed some senior leaders for parleys with the dissenting group to resolve the differences, according to sources.

With input from agencies

