Amid escalating infighting in Congress, G-23 leaders meet for second time time in 24 hours

The core members of 'rebel' Congress leaders' group G-23 on Thursday held a meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence. This was the second such gathering in the last 24 hours. After the meeting, the G-23 stressed on the fact that it did not want a split in the party, but said it had to be impressed upon the Gandhis that “things have to change", according to CNN-News18.

As per news agency NDTV, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Hooda were present at the meet. It is expected to be a feedback session — with Hooda meeting Rahul Gandhi earlier today. A few leaders have also indicated that the meeting will discuss concrete steps to move ahead and such meetings will be held regularly from now to keep up the pressure on the top leadership.

The Congress G-23 leaders, who had in the past called for sweeping reforms in the party, earlier held a meeting on Wednesday in the wake of the party's debacle in the Assembly polls to five states.

As per ANI, it was the second meeting of G-23 leaders in a week. Party leaders Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Preneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar were among those present.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held at the residence of Kapil Sibal. Members of G-23, who are part of the Congress Working Committee, had taken part in its meeting held on Sunday to take stock of election results.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal

According to a report by news agency ANI, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed party leader Kapil Sibal for his "ghar ki Congress" remark and said he should set an example of doing something "without the support of Congress".

Chowdhury also hit out at G-23 leaders. He said Sibal, a former Union minister, owes his rise in politics to Congress. "Kapil Sibal kahan ke neta hain mujhe pata nahi (where he is leader from, it is known)," Chowdhury told ANI.

"Things were good when he was a minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad," Chowdhury added.

"I don't know what's his (Kapil Sibal's) mass base. He should set an example that he can do something without the support of Congress, fight for his ideology on their own, otherwise what is the outcome of just giving interviews while sitting in an AC room," Chowdhury said.

"They (G23) don't have a habit of staying out of power. That is why they're trying to save themselves while criticising," he added.

ANI said Sibal had made "ghar ki Congress" remark during an interview in which he had also said that he was not surprised by results in five state elections and the leadership should have worked out a plan for party's rejuvenation.

CWC shows faith in leadership

In a statement released after the meeting, the CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and requested her "to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges".

Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi meets Bhupinder Singh Hooda

A day after the crucial meeting of G-23 leaders, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is learnt to have discussed revamping the party and the way forward following its loss in five Assembly elections, PTI said in a report.

After the meeting, Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, visited Ghulam Nabi Azad, a part of the G-23, at the latter's residence.

The grouping had on Wednesday said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels."

The G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way."

According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Hooda is significant in the context of the G23 statement and the telephonic conversation Azad had with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to convey the intentions of the meeting at his residence.

Sources said Azad was likely to meet Sonia Gandhi with proposals soon and discussions are underway on course correction within the party.

