Explained: Why is the Karnataka BJP trying to keep BS Yediyurappa happy?

Corruption allegations and the threat of the Lingayat community growing distant has led the state BJP to bring former chief minister BS Yediyurappa closer to the core team

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently announced to name a new airport at Sogane in Shivamogga after the former chief minister and veteran BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa.

“Touched” by the Karnataka government’s decision, Yediyurappa in return requested it to name it after any illustrious personality instead.

"I am touched by Chief Minister Bommai's decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution," Yediyurappa said in a tweet along with a copy of the letter.

I am touched by Chief Minister @BSBommai decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution. pic.twitter.com/Eqsd1yusn5 — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 24, 2022

Even though such camaraderie among veteran party leaders is nothing new, its timing raises some eyebrows. Let’s take a look at why BJP is trying to keep Yediyurappa happy:

Increasing corruption charges against the Bommai government

With the Assembly elections in Karnataka merely a year away, it does not bode well for the Bommai government to be marred by serious corruption charges.

Recently, one of the major corruption allegations against the state government was revealed when a civil contractor Santosh Patil was found dead in Udupi on 12 April. Patil left a note making allegations against government officials.

Patil alleged that officials demanded 40 per cent commissions and blamed senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa for causing his death. Eshwarappa has since resigned from the post of the minister for rural development and panchayati raj.

The storm raised by the Karnataka Civil Contractors Association was yet to settle when on 18 April, Dingaleshwara Swami of the Balehosur Mutt, a religious centre of the dominant Lingayat community, alleged that the Mutt had been asked to pay a 30 per cent commission to officials.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Dingaleshwara Swami alleged that the commission was asked to gain access to government funds allotted for building a guest house.

Swami, a close aide of former CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, received opposition from a few Lingayat ministers in the Bommai government who accused him of levelling the allegations at the behest of the Congress.

In the last week, the government has also faced allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors through an examination conducted in October 2021.

Government data provided to the Assembly has also revealed that the state administration has not provided sanctions to prosecute government officials in 72 per cent of the 310 corruption cases registered and investigated by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau in the last five years.

Where does Yediyurappa fit in the picture?

Corruption allegations are nothing new for the state BJP unit, as the former CM and his family have been dogged with such accusations for years.

It is believed that the communal narrative may not yield results for BJP in the Assembly elections unless corruption allegations are addressed.

Currently, the state BJP seems inclined to tread the traditional path of relying on the support from the Lingayat community. At 17 per cent of the total population, it is the single-largest caste group in the state.

The Lingayat community is a crucial factor in northern Karnataka, which includes more than a third of Karnataka’s 223 seats and Yediyurappa remains the tallest leader of the community.

It is believed that the lingayats, who were out of power for 12 years from 1971-1983, started the tradition of caste politics in Karnataka.

To understand the community’s hold, in 2013, Yediurappa floated his own party – the Karnataka Janata Paksha – ensuring that the BJP was relegated to the third position while the Congress went on to form the government.

To keep its Lingayat support firm, the BJP is trying to keep Yediyurappa happy.

BJP national president JP Nadda in a recent visit to the state on 17 April said that Karnataka was being led into a golden age of development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai, and Yediyurappa.

The decision to name the Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa came a few days later.

Yediyurappa has also been part of the core BJP team that has been touring the state to prepare the party for the Assembly elections.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.