Karnataka: Shivamogga airport to be named after BS Yediyurappa, says CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai said that the airport, once completed, would give a big boost to the development of Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The state Cabinet has already taken a decision in this regard. Speaking to the media after inspecting the works at the airport, Bommai said, "The airport would be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the work before that to dedicate the airport to the people. The proposal for naming the airport after BS Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities."

The chief minister further said that the airport, once completed, would give a big boost in the development of Shivamogga. "The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga. The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport of international standards where airbus could land," Bommai said.

Recalling the keen interest shown by Yediyurappa to build an airport in Shivamogga, Bommai said that the former chief minister has brought many infrastructure projects to the city. "He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yedyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports," he said.

