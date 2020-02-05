EC bars Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo from election duty for 'uncalled for' statement linking Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo, who had alleged links between the Shaheen Bagh shooter and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in media interviews, from election duty.

Cracking the whip on the police officer, the EC said that the DCP's statement was "totally uncalled for". The EC further said that Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections", reported PTI.

"The Commission has considered the matter in detail and is of the considered view that the above-referred statements referring to a political party at this stage, even as the investigation is still going on, has the effect of adversely impacting the elections. This action was totally uncalled for. The conduct on the part of Deo has consequences on the holding of free and fair elections," the poll panel said in a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner.

The commission has asked the Delhi Police to file a compliance report by 6 pm on Thursday, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had fired shots at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.

The police officer also released pictures, allegedly recovered from Baisala's phone, which showed him with members of the AAP. This prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to approach the poll body against the police officer.

A war of words ensued between the BJP and the AAP just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. BJP national president JP Nadda accused Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country and said that the people will give the party a befitting reply.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked on whose directions was the Delhi Police naming his party and accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy.

On 1 February, Kapil had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now. After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

With inputs from PTI

