Anti-CAA protests: Man fires gun near Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody; no one injured

India FP Staff Feb 01, 2020 18:41:43 IST

  • News18 reported that the shooter came from the Jasola side, shot twice at the barricade on the Sarita Vihar side

  • No one was injured and the shooter has been taken into custody, News18 further reported

  • India Today reported that the firing occurred near the Jasola red light. More details are awaited

Days after a 17-year-old opened fire at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, another man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday, according to several media reports.

News18 reported that the shooter came from the Jasola side, shot twice at the barricade on the Sarita Vihar side. No one was injured and the shooter has been taken into custody, News18 further reported.

The shooter, being led away by the police, said, "In our country, no one else will rule. Only Hindus will rule." India Today reported that the shooter identified himself as Kapil. 

The shooter is a resident of Dallupura village in East Delhi, neighbouring Noida in Uttar Pradesh, India Today further reported.

More details are awaited.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the incident, took to Twitter to slam Union home minister Amit Shah:

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter took the BJP to task:

On Friday, a 17-year-old youth who fired at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia university during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, injuring one, was sent to 14-day protective custody by a Delhi court.

The youth was earlier produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, PTI reported.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 18:41:43 IST

