Shaheen Bagh shooter is a member of AAP, claims Delhi Police; BJP indulging in 'dirty politics' counters Sanjay Singh

India FP Staff Feb 04, 2020 21:03:53 IST

  • The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has said that Kapil Baisala, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, is a member of the AAP

  • DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party

  • Kapil Baisala, whose name had been mentioned as Kapil Gujjar in earlier reports, has been sent to police custody for two days, ANI quoted him as saying

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has said that Kapil Baisala aka Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on Saturday, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party. The accused and his father joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February 2019, he said.

In one of the photos released by the police, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party leader Atishi were seen welcoming Kapil at a party event.

Kapil Baisala, whose name had been mentioned as Kapil Gujjar in earlier reports, has been sent to police custody for two days, ANI quoted him as saying.

On 1 February, Kapil had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to the developments, AAP leader Sanjay Singh denied any connection with Kapil and accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty politics" in the run-up to the 8 February Delhi Assembly election.

"Amit Shah is the home minister of the country at this time. Just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone mean?" ANI quoted him as saying.

Sharing a video showing the shooter being taken away by the police, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT-Cell, alleged that AAP was attempting to implicate the saffron party.

The Delhi Assembly election will be held on 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 21:03:53 IST

