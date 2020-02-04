Shaheen Bagh shooter is a member of AAP, claims Delhi Police; BJP indulging in 'dirty politics' counters Sanjay Singh

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has said that Kapil Baisala aka Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on Saturday, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party. The accused and his father joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February 2019, he said.

Sources: Kapil can be seen joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a year ago in the pictures that have been recovered from his phone. Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and several others. https://t.co/8G84bkRyiJ pic.twitter.com/9QJLhulkT3 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

In one of the photos released by the police, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party leader Atishi were seen welcoming Kapil at a party event.

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Kapil Baisala, whose name had been mentioned as Kapil Gujjar in earlier reports, has been sent to police custody for two days, ANI quoted him as saying.

#WATCH Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch: In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand. pic.twitter.com/Z78sgdOGPn — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

On 1 February, Kapil had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to the developments, AAP leader Sanjay Singh denied any connection with Kapil and accused the BJP of indulging in "dirty politics" in the run-up to the 8 February Delhi Assembly election.

"Amit Shah is the home minister of the country at this time. Just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone mean?" ANI quoted him as saying.

Sharing a video showing the shooter being taken away by the police, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT-Cell, alleged that AAP was attempting to implicate the saffron party.

AAP wants to burn down Delhi before poll. Getting Kapil, AAP worker, to fire in Shaheen Bagh, was an attempt to guilt the Hindus and somehow implicate the BJP for the act. Assailant’s first utterance after arrest was ‘हिंदुओं की चलेगी’, seemed on AAP’s instruction. #AAPBurnsDelhi pic.twitter.com/FqltqsMwKb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 4, 2020

The Delhi Assembly election will be held on 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February.

With inputs from agencies

