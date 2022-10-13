'Don't you not see difference in treatment?' Shashi Tharoor rues 'favouritism' for Kharge in Congress presidential polls

New Delhi: Days after he said there were indications of an “uneven playing field”, hinting at pressure on some leaders, Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday accused several Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of welcoming and meeting his rival Mallikarjun Kharge but ignoring him when he visited them.

“…In several PCCs, leaders welcomed and met Kharge sahab. Wasn’t done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs weren’t available. Not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?” asked Tharoor.

#WATCH | On his “uneven playing field” remark, Congress pres candidate Shashi Tharoor says, “…In several PCCs, leaders welcomed&met Kharge Sahab. Wasn’t done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs weren’t available. Not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?” pic.twitter.com/sNJMVEo0Nh — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

He said that he and Kharge are contesting the elections to strengthen the party and there is no spirit of enmity anywhere.

“Kharge sahab is my senior leader and I have worked closely with him. The election is about two colleagues seeing how to work to strengthen the party,” he added.

He said that he wants to see such a change in the Congress that it brings back voters who ditched the party in 2014 and 2019.

“Do you want party to go with change or are you satisfied with everything? If you think everything is fine, don’t vote for me as I want such a change in the party that would bring back voters who didn’t remain with us in 2014 and 2019,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor on Sunday had claimed that some aspects of the election process for the post of the party president suggested an uneven playing field.

He had claimed that some leaders told him that they were “under pressure” to support Kharge.

“There are certainly aspects that imply an uneven playing field,” he had said.

“So, the fact is, I am assuming that there’s no official candidate… But you are right in your question that some people in the party are implying otherwise and trying to influence voters with that theory,” he said.

The election to decide the successor to the longest-serving party president Sonia Gandhi will take place on 17 October and the results will be announced two days later.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.