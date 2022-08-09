Politics

‘Do you have any principles or everything is just the chair’: Tejashwi had asked Nitish Kumar

Kumar became the CM again after the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress defeated the BJP in the 2015 state polls. However, two years later, Kumar's JD(U) quit the alliance after corruption charges were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav

FP Staff August 09, 2022 18:39:49 IST
‘Do you have any principles or everything is just the chair’: Tejashwi had asked Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar along with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav & Rabri Devi on 9 August 2022. ANI

New Delhi: It is Mahagathbandhan 2.0 in Bihar as Nitish Kumar's JD(U) ended its coalition with the BJP to enter into an alliance with the RJD.

However, not a long time ago, the two parties were on the opposite sides and often took jibes at each other.

In one such instance, RJD leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav shared a newspaper clipping in 2020 saying, "If respected Lalu Prasad ji was corrupt, then in 2015, why did respected Nitish ji come to form an alliance after pleading?"

Yadav also took a jibe at Kumar for ditching the BJP in 2013 and then forming an alliance with the party later.

Kumar became the CM again after the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress defeated the BJP in the 2015 state polls.

Also read: Muharram ki badhai: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wishes Muslims on mourning day when asked about Bihar crisis; WATCH

However, two years later, Kumar's JD(U) quit the alliance after corruption charges were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar then formed an alliance with the BJP and the coalition returned to power in the 2020 elections.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 09, 2022 18:46:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bihar Political Crisis: When Nitish Kumar said Lalu Yadav wanted to 'murder' him
Politics

Bihar Political Crisis: When Nitish Kumar said Lalu Yadav wanted to 'murder' him

The rift between the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar became evident after Nitish Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party

RJD and JD(U) can't stay together for long, RLJP to remain a part of NDA: Pashupati Paras
Politics

RJD and JD(U) can't stay together for long, RLJP to remain a part of NDA: Pashupati Paras

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paras said earlier also an experiment was done between RJD and JD(U), but their alliance couldn't last long

'BJP Bhagaon' slogan coming from Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav
Politics

'BJP Bhagaon' slogan coming from Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav

"I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said