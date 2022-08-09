‘Do you have any principles or everything is just the chair’: Tejashwi had asked Nitish Kumar

Kumar became the CM again after the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress defeated the BJP in the 2015 state polls. However, two years later, Kumar's JD(U) quit the alliance after corruption charges were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: It is Mahagathbandhan 2.0 in Bihar as Nitish Kumar's JD(U) ended its coalition with the BJP to enter into an alliance with the RJD.

However, not a long time ago, the two parties were on the opposite sides and often took jibes at each other.

In one such instance, RJD leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav shared a newspaper clipping in 2020 saying, "If respected Lalu Prasad ji was corrupt, then in 2015, why did respected Nitish ji come to form an alliance after pleading?"

अगर आदरणीय लालू प्रसाद जी भ्रष्टाचारी थे तो 2015 में आदरणीय नीतीश जी क्यों गिड़गिड़ा कर गठबंधन करने आए थे? अगर BJP निष्कलंक थी तो उसे 2013 में आपने बेइज्जत कर क्यों छोड़ा और फिर 2017 में क्यों पकड़ा? आपका कुछ नीति, सिद्धांत, नियम, नियत और विचार है कि नहीं या सबकुछ कुर्सी ही है? pic.twitter.com/412awQfwbp — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 13, 2020

Yadav also took a jibe at Kumar for ditching the BJP in 2013 and then forming an alliance with the party later.

Kumar became the CM again after the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress defeated the BJP in the 2015 state polls.

Also read: Muharram ki badhai: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wishes Muslims on mourning day when asked about Bihar crisis; WATCH

However, two years later, Kumar's JD(U) quit the alliance after corruption charges were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar then formed an alliance with the BJP and the coalition returned to power in the 2020 elections.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.