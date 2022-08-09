Muharram ki badhai: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wishes Muslims on mourning day when asked about Bihar crisis; WATCH
New Delhi: All eyes are on Bihar where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has quit the alliance with the BJP to form a government with RJD and Congress.
However, when asked about the ongoing political crisis in the state on Tuesday, RJD leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav made a bizarre remark.
He wished Muslims on Muharram which is a day of mourning for them.
"Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram)," he said.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav says, "Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram). pic.twitter.com/fNIcp5BCqS
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
The video soon went viral with people questioning Yadav's ignorance as well as mocking him. For the uninitiated, today is Muharram when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, by abstaining from any celebrations.
Tell him we share grief on the occasion; not extend 'Muharram ki badhai'. On the 10th Muharram, we Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad (saw)’s grandson Imam Hussein (RA) and his 72 family members and companions in the battle of Karbala (Iraq) in 680 AD. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) August 9, 2022
Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had said that "today's a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain."
Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022
With inputs from agencies
