Muharram ki badhai: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wishes Muslims on mourning day when asked about Bihar crisis; WATCH

For the uninitiated, today is Muharram when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, by abstaining from any celebrations

FP Staff August 09, 2022 17:14:54 IST
File image of Tej Pratap Yadav. ANI

New Delhi: All eyes are on Bihar where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has quit the alliance with the BJP to form a government with RJD and Congress.

However, when asked about the ongoing political crisis in the state on Tuesday, RJD leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav made a bizarre remark.

He wished Muslims on Muharram which is a day of mourning for them.

"Desh bhar mein sabhi Musalman bhaiyon ko hum Muharram ki badhai dete hain" (I extend my wishes to all our Muslim brothers on Muharram)," he said.

The video soon went viral with people questioning Yadav's ignorance as well as mocking him. For the uninitiated, today is Muharram when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, by abstaining from any celebrations.


Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had said that "today's a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain."

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 09, 2022 17:23:11 IST

