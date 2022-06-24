Shiv Sena MLAs' support to Eknath Shinde may cross 50, more lawmakers expected in Guwahati today

37 Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, have written to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker, declaring Eknath Shinde as their leader in the House

Eknath Shinde camp is expected to see more than 50 Shiv Sena MLAs as more lawmakers are likely to arrive in Assam on Friday where others are lodging at a hotel in Guwahati.

News agency ANI quoted its sources saying that the strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to arrive in Guwahati today.

Meanwhile, NDTV report today quoted Shinde saying that he currently has support of 50 MLAs of which 40 are from Shiv Sena.

"Those who have faith in our role will join us. We want to carry forward Balasaheb's ideology, those who like it, they will come," the report quoted Shinde as saying.

On Thursday evening, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati, wrote to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker, declared that Eknath Shinde remains their leader in House.

Shinde also hit back at Uddhav Thackeray faction for demanding action against MLAs in his camp for not attending a meeting called by Sunil Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.

"Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting," Shinde said.

"We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats," Shinde tweeted.

Rebel Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat who wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray on 22 June, on Friday told ANI that on several occasion in the past, MLAs informed the Maharashtra chief minister that "whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena".

"Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them," he added.

Shirsat further said, "Looking at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it."

