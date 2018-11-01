Devendra Fadnavis completes 4 years as CM: Shiv Sena slams govt on malnutrition, Maratha reservation issue

Mumbai: On the occasion of Maharashtra government's fourth anniversary, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, launched a blistering attack at the Devendra Fadnavis government and criticised it over a number of issues.

Shiv Sena downplayed achievements claimed by Fadnavis during his tenure and asked his government to look at issues such as malnutrition and Maratha reservation.

"The chief minister claimed that in last four years he has brought Maharashtra on the top spot. In what segments did he achieve the first spot? Price rise, unemployment, hollow work or anything else? The statistics of malnutrition in Maharashtra is continuously increasing. Who will take the responsibility of Bhima-Koregaon violence, Maratha reservation march and social unrest?" read the editorial in Saamna, published on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena also debunked the speculations of a possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections and said, "In his fourth year, the chief minister has started talking about friendship and merger. He claims that come whatever there will be a coalition. He has said that to stop the fragmentation of Hindu votes, the merger is important. The key of Shiv Sena is not at BJP's office but with lakhs of dedicated Shiv Sainiks. Two years ago, at the national committee meeting of the Shiv Sena, a resolution for fighting and winning Maharashtra elections alone was adopted unanimously."

The editorial further claimed that the fifth year of the Maharashtra government will be marred with problems.

It also emphasised that Shiv Sena will itself decide on which direction it will take and added that it doesn't need anyone's supervision to make the decision.