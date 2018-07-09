Delhi power tussle: L-G Anil Baijal responds to Arvind Kejriwal, says he was quoted ‘selectively' and 'charged erroneously'

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday said he was "selectively" quoted and "erroneously" charged of ‘selective acceptance' of the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between Delhi government and the Centre. Baijal's response came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused him of being "selective" in accepting the apex court judgement.

"But how can you be selective in accepting the judgement? Either you should take a position that all the matters now would be placed before regular bench and therefore, you would not implement any part of the order. Or you should accept the whole order and implement it. "How can you say that you will accept this part of the order but not accept that part of the same order?" Kejriwal had said in his letter to the L-G.

Baijal also accused the chief minister of leaking his letter to media. "Before your letter reached my office, it appeared on social and electronic media," he said in his reply to Kejriwal. Baijal noted that the chief minister "quoted selectively" from his letter of 6 July and "erroneously" accused him of selective acceptance of the 4 July 4 verdict of Supreme Court, a statement by the L-G's office said.

"While the entire judgement and its implications are still being studied, it may kindly be noted that in the concluding paras, Hon'ble Court while answering the reference has directed to place the matters before the appropriate regular Bench. Therefore, further clarity will be achieved when the appeals pending before the Ld. Regular Bench is finally disposed of,” the L-G had written in his 6 July letter.

The lieutenant governor reiterated in his response on Monday that as appeals were pending before the regular bench of Supreme Court, it would be "premature" to draw any conclusions at this stage.