Delhi Election Result 2020 Counting and Updates: EC declares results for all 70 seats, AAP bags 62, BJP gets 8; swearing-in details shortly, says Kejriwal

Delhi Election Results 2020 Counting Latest Updates: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The counting of the votes has concluded.
News18 quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "Kaam ki rajneeti bhari padi (The politics of work overshadowed everything). We will decide the swearing in date and inform everyone soon."
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a win in 55 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is leading in seven others, the Election Commission's website said. While the party's tally is likely to be 62, which is five less than its 2015 tally, it has already cemented a comfortable majority.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi consituency with a margin of 31,583 votes over the BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. The Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, who is a first-time candidate, doesn't feature in the list on the Election Commssion's website.
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 52 seats and is leading in 10, the BJP has won six seats and is leading in two more seats. Meanwhile, the final declaration of results for 10 seats are pending.
The highest margin of votes between candidates is for the Burari constituency, according to the Election Commission website. AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha is leading over the BJP candidate Shailendra Kumar with 87,824 votes.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating him for the landslide victory of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls and said that he was looking forward to working "closely" with the Centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election.
The AAP has crossed the halfway mark with a win in 36 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The party has won 36 seats and is leading in 29 more seats, according to the Election Commission website.
Meanwhile, the BJP has won three seats. Candidates of the saffron party, Om Prakash Sharma, Vijender Singh, and Jitendera Mahajan won from the Vishwas Nagar, Rohini, and Rohtas Nagar respectively.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rishi, and Shiv Charan Goel have won the Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, and Moti Nagar seats respectively. The range of the win margins are from 60,000 votes to 67,000 votes.
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan defeated the BJP candidate Braham Singh in the Okhla constituency. An epicentre of the two-months-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shaheen Bagh, is part of this constituency.
Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the the Seelampur constituency.
The constituency, which is included in the North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, saw several incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.
According to the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats and the BJP has registered a win in one seat so far. Early trends indicated that AAP, the incumbent ruling party is retain power in Delhi.
The party is currently leading in 48 other seats, while the BJP is leading in 6.
In a short and quick address to party workers and media from the AAP headquarters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the Delhi CM for the third time, congratulated the people of Delhi for the massive sweep and said that this is an era which will mark the start of new politics. "This new politics based of education, health and development will usher in a new era for India," Kejriwal said. "Thanks for trusting your son," Kejriwal further added. "It's a victory for all the families who have benefitted from improved health and education." Kejriwal said that Delhi has chosen "kaam ki rajneeti". "This is Delhi's message. Vote for mohalla clinics. Vote for 24x7 electricity. Votes for roads, development, education and healthcare. This is what Delhi's votes mean," said Kejriwal.
Congratulations AAP, tweeted Yogendra Yadav after trends clearly gave advantage AAP early in the day. The former AAP member said that it was a "well deserved victory in the face of dirty tricks of the regime and a docile EC. Congratulations to people of Delhi for defeating the most vitriolic campaign of communal hatred in recent times and stopping it from becoming a national template."
Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party's star campaigner, wins the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 7,337, as per latest data released by the Election Commission. She has secured 50.92 percent votes from her constituency, News18 reports. After the margin of votes increased to 3,514, Sisodia flashed the victory sign. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is set to address volunteers and media at ITO party Office at 3.30pm.
After 12 rounds of counting, Sisodia's margin of votes is gradually expanding and has risen to 2,196. Initially, Sisodia trailed for hours, but his vote count picked up slowly in the second half. Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi.
Lt-Governor Anil Baijal has dissolved the Delhi Assembly. AAP is leading on 56 seats while BJP is ahead on 14 seats. Counting still underway in all constituencies.
Political parties have started reacting to Delhi results which show AAP poised to return to power. Mamata Banerjee called up Kejriwal, while Pinarayi Vijayan and Kamal Nath tweeted.
Addressing workers and volunteers at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh said: "People of Delhi have handed over a huge majority to their son. We are headed for a landslide. As of now, we are leading in 58 seats, but the number is set to rise. Your son was called a terrorist. Arvind Kejriwal was pained by it. It was said it's an India Pakistan match. Hindustan jeet Gaya!"
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was earlier leading in as many as 24 constituencies, is now only ahead at 14 seats. However, the party has managed to lock several key faces from AAP in a closely fought battle.
Trends by the Election Commission showed AAP in the lead in 52 seats, with BJP leading in 18 seats. Even as the Congress has failed to secure a lead in any constituency so far, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomed the apparent victory of AAP. "Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. The victory of AAP against the BJP and its communal agenda is significant," he told ANI.
After securing an initial lead from Kalkaji, Atishi is now trailing behind Dharamveer Singh of BJP. Congress' Shivani Chopra is trailing at a distant third. Also, the BJP is now leading from the seat where Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar are located. These were the places which became an epicentre of anti-CAA protests
Counting has been halted at Shakur Basti, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar due to a technical glitch.
Aam Aadmi Party is leading on eight seats so far, while the BJP is ahead on five. The Congress is meanwhile, yet to open its account.
Counting of votes have begun. Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday.
The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion when counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections is held on Tuesday (11 February).
The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.
Readers can also follow in-depth coverage of Delhi's polling, exit polls and results on Firstpost, apart from watching the happenings of the day through the Live TV option.
The National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent this time. As compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015, with the highest voting recorded in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).
These elections also saw novel steps being taken by the Election Commission to enhance voter participation. While senior citizens had the option to be picked up from their residence and be taken to the polling booths, digital voter slips containing QR code were introduced in 11 constituencies.
Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the 8 February elections held across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP had secured a win in 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won only three seats.
The Congress won no seats in the 2015 polls, facing a shocking defeat after having held Delhi for 15 years before that.
Exit polls predict victory for AAP
Most pollsters predicted that AAP will return to power, but without the massive margins witnessed in 2015. According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.
According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.
AAP alleges EVM tampering, BJP exudes confidence
AAP said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day. The announcement came after party leader Sanjay Singh alleged, while sharing videos on his Twitter account, that EVMs were being moved in an “unauthorised manner” after polling concluded on Saturday.
The videos shared by him asked why EVMs were being moved without the mandatory cover of reserve police forces and how the machines were taken out of a vehicle at a location that was not near a strong room. The Election Commission denied these allegations.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav exuded confidence about defeating Kejriwal. "I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 23:17:05 IST
Highlights
Shashi Tharoor says Delhi polls results disappointing for Congress, but 'there are consolations'
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, saying that the Delhi Assembly election result had been less-than-perfect for the Congress — which failed to win even one seat, stated that it was a consolation that the BJP's "divisive politics" had been "repudiated".
Most prominent AAP leaders retain sets
AAP's prominent faces Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, and Rajendra Pal Gautam, retained the New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Najafgarh, and Seemapuri constituencies respectively.
AAP's Pawan Sharma also kept his Adarsh Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by over 1,500 votes. Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved constituency, was retained by AAP's Ajay Dutt by a margin of over 28,000 votes.
Chatarpur's Kartar Singh Tanwar, Deoli's Prakash Jarwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Nangloi's Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mangolpuri's Rakhi Birla also retained their seats.
44 sitting MLAs retain seats in Delhi Assembly
As many as 44 sitting MLAs including two from the BJP retained their seats in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections.
The two BJP MLAs — Vijender Gupta from Rohini and OP Sharma from Vishwas Nagar — retained their seats with comfortable margins of over 12,000 and over 16,000 votes respectively. Anil Kumar Bajpai, former AAP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, retained his seat not from AAP but BJP.
AAP wins 62 seats, BJP bags 8; counting concludes
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The counting of the votes has concluded.
Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected MLAs tomorrow
ANI has reported that Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.
'Politics of work' overshadowed everything, says Kejriwal
News18 quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "Kaam ki rajneeti bhari padi (The politics of work overshadowed everything). We will decide the swearing in date and inform everyone soon."
Arvind Kejriwal receiving his winning certificate from the Returning Officer
BJP improves voteshare by 6.31% from 2015 polls
The BJP's voteshare in the Delhi Assembly election showed an increase as of 9.15 pm on Tuesday, from 32.19 percent in 2015 to 38.5 percent as the results came in.The incumbent AAP won a landslide majority in the 2020 polls, with 58 seats in their kitty.
However, the increase did not materialise in sufficient number of seats to bring the party back to power after a gap of over two decades. The party managed to win eight seats, registering a slight increase from the three it had bagged in 2015.
Some BJP leaders believe the defeat was mainly contributed by the "hyper-nationalist pitch" of the poll campaign that focused on the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and also lack of any answer to Kejriwal government's freebies including power and water supply and free rides to women in public transport buses.
(PTI)
My future role is party's internal matter: Manoj Tiwari
After the BJP's poor show in the Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his future role in the party is an internal matter. Tiwari, who led the Delhi BJP through its impressive victories in civic body polls in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections last year, failed to pass the test of fire as his party suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managing to win just eight of the 70 Assembly seats.
On being asked if he considered stepping down after the BJP's defeat in the assembly polls, he said, "It is an internal party matter. I will let you know if anything like that happens."
AAP secures win in 55 seats, leading n 7
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a win in 55 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is leading in seven others, the Election Commission's website said. While the party's tally is likely to be 62, which is five less than its 2015 tally, it has already cemented a comfortable majority.
Subhash Chopra quits as Delhi Congress chief
Congress leader Subhash Chopra has tendered his resignation as the Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday evening after the party received a drubbing in the Delhi Assembly election.
The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.
"I take the responsibility for the debacle of the party in Delhi Assembly Polls. I had less time, but still I put all my efforts. I have never seen such politics in Delhi ever, where voters got influenced by the advertisements done by AAP and voted for it," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
People's mandate is my best birthday gift: Sunita Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita who celebrated her birthday today said the Delhi election result, which showed a landslide victory for the AAP, was the best birthday gift.
She was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "Delhi people have given me a gift, could not have asked for a better gift. There was anxiety, several ups and downs were going on. We trusted our work. Delhi has made 'kaam' (work) victorious. Fight politics positively."
AAP emerges victorious in all West Delhi seats
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won all the 10 constituencies in the West Delhi district. This includes the Dwarka, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Matiala and Najafgarh seats.
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Arvind Kejriwal wins New Delhi constituency
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi consituency with a margin of 31,583 votes over the BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. The Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, who is a first-time candidate, doesn't feature in the list on the Election Commssion's website.
Congress spokesperson says party mustn't justify defeat in Delhi polls
Jaiveer Shergill, a national spokesperson of the Congress party, said that in light of the drubbing the party faced in the Delhi Assembly election, party leaders should not "justify own defeat, or find happiness in the BJP's defeat".
Results for 10 seats pending
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 52 seats and is leading in 10, the BJP has won six seats and is leading in two more seats. Meanwhile, the final declaration of results for 10 seats are pending.
The highest margin of votes between candidates is for the Burari constituency, according to the Election Commission website. AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha is leading over the BJP candidate Shailendra Kumar with 87,824 votes.
Delhi voters embraced progressive politics: Kamal Haasan
Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on the AAP's win in the Delhi Assembly election, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that the Delhi voters have "shown the way" by voting for the AAP.
AAP won Delhi polls due to freebies, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.
Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."
Ghonda Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP candidate wins Ghonda seat
BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar has won the Ghonda constituency over the AAP candidate Shridutt Sharma.
'Look forward to working together', Arvind Kejriwal thanks Narendra Modi
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating him for the landslide victory of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls and said that he was looking forward to working "closely" with the Centre.
BJP wins six seats, leading in two more
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a lead in only eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly as results of the election started pouring in on Tuesday, has won six of them, according to the Election Commission website.
In contrast, the incumbent AAP has maintained its far lead on the BJP with wins in 46 seats and is leading in 16 more.
Hanumanji sabka bhala karenge: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place after a landslide victory for the party in Delhi, said, "Hanuman ji sabka bhala karenge (Hanuman will bless everyone)."
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.
Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election.
AAP and BJP in neck-and-neck contest in Badarpur
The BJP's candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has taken a lead over Ram Singh Netaji of the AAP in the Badarpur constituency. The margin is of nearly 2,000 votes.
63 Congress candidates lose deposits
The Congress's performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5 percent of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.
The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, on Tuesday stared at the prospect of scoring a duck for the second consecutive time in the Assembly elections and being reduced to a fringe player in the National Capital's politics.
Fears of the Congress not having a credible face, after the death of its three-time chief minister Dikshit last July, and ceding its vote bank to the Aam Aadmi Party came true with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party capturing the space once occupied by the grand old party.
Rahul Gandhi congratulates AAP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a congratulatory message to the winning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after trends and results showed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was slated to win a third consecutive term in power in the National Capital.
AAP crosses halfway mark
The Aam Aadmi Party has won 37 seats and is leading in 25 more.
AAP wins 34, leading in 29; BJP wins three seats
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 34 seats and is leading in 29 more seats, according to the Election Commission website.
Meanwhile, the BJP has won three seats. Candidates of the saffron party. Om Prakash Sharma, Vijender Singh, and Jitendera Mahajan won from the Vishwas Nagar, Rohini, and Rohtas Nagar respectively.
Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after landslide win
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached the Hanuman temple in the Cannaught Place area of Delhi after a landslide win in the Assembly eelction, of which results were declared on Tuesday. The temple visit is the culmination of a victory road show after the Election Commission website showed a victory for the AAP in 34 seats.
The party is currently leading in 29 seats.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, Moti Nagar won by AAP
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rishi, and Shiv Charan Goel have won the Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, and Moti Nagar seats respectively. The range of the win margins are from 60,000 votes to 67,000 votes.
Manoj Tiwari says BJP's winning percentage has increased
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, addressing a press conference after conceding defeat to the AAP in the Delhi Assembly election, said that the saffron party has improved its winning percentage since 2015.
"We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased," he said.
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Tajinder Singh Bagga says will fulfill manifesto promises in personal capacity
BJP candidate from the Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Singh Bagga conceded defeat and said, "I will open free self-defense coaching centre for girls in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in the next 30 days."
Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Thank you for honouring education, says Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was one of the first registered wins for the party in the Delhi Assembly election result on Tuesday, tweeted his thanks to the electorate and said that the people had "honoured" the work the party had done since 2015.
Sisodia, who was appointed as the deputy chief minister, is credited with changing the face of the public education system in the National Capital.
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga defeated in Hari Nagar
First-time candidate, BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga has lost in the Hari Nagar constituency to the AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon, who won by a margin of over 20,000 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
Bagga has come under fire on Twitter several times for his abusive language and promotion of fake news. He was recently reprimanded by Twitterati for sharing a doctored video of the anti-CAA/anti-NRC protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai.
He also called on his supporters to boycott Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappak after the Hindi film actor visited the JNU campus in solidarity with the students who were protesting against the police brutality on anti-CAA protesters.
AAP wins 26 seats, leads in 37; two seats in BJP's kitty
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has now won two seats and is leading in five others, according to the Election Commission website.
BJP doesn't do politics of hate, only development, says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, after conceding defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has currently won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Assembly, said that the saffron party doesn't indulge in "politics of hate" but focusses on the "politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'".
Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP wins Vishwas Nagar seat
The BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma has defeated the AAP's Deepak Singla by a margin of more than 16,000 votes, reports said. This is the first win the saffron party has registered in the Delhi Assembly election.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins Okhla seat against BJP
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan defeated the BJP candidate Braham Singh in the Okhla constituency. An epicentre of the two-months-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia university are part of this constituency.
According to the Election Commission website, Khan has won 80.88 percent of the votes counted so far.
Seelampur Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins in Seelampur constituency
Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the the Seelampur constituency.
The constituency, which is included in the North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, saw several incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.
Ballimaran Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins in Ballimaran
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Imran Hussain has defeated the BJP's candidate Lata in the Ballimaran constituency by a margin of over 35,000 votes.
AAP wins 15 seats, BJP registers win in one
According to the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats and the BJP has registered a win in one seat so far. Early trends indicated that AAP, the incumbent ruling party is retain power in Delhi.
The party is currently leading in 48 other seats, while the BJP is leading in 6.
BJP accepts Delhi voters' mandate, will be 'constructive' Opposition: JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda, congratulating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the party's win of a second consecutive term as the ruling party in Delhi, said that the BJP will fulfill the role of being a "constructive" Opposition party in the Delhi Assembly.
He added that the saffron party, who, as of 4.13 pm has won one seat according to the Election Commission website and is leading in six others in the 70-member Assembly, "will prominently raise every issue related to the development".
He also thanked the BJP workers for their efforts in the election campaign.
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Atishi says Kalkaji will be best constituency in Delhi
AAP leader Atishi, who won the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, thanked the electorate for the win and for "voting for the politics of development."
Manoj Tiwari congratulates AAP on win in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on their win in the Delhi Assemly election as the trends showed a clear lead for the Arvind Kejriwal party. He said that the BJP will respect the people's mandate.
This is a win for Delhi, thanks for trusting your son, says Arvind Kejriwal
In a short and quick address to party workers and media from the AAP headquarters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the Delhi CM for the third time, congratulated the people of Delhi for the massive sweep and said that this is an era which will mark the start of new politics. "This new politics based of education, health and development will usher in a new era for India," Kejriwal said.
"Thanks for trusting your son," Kejriwal further added. "It's a victory for all the families who have benefitted from improved health and education." Kejriwal said that Delhi has chosen "kaam ki rajneeti". "This is Delhi's message. Vote for mohalla clinics. Vote for 24x7 electricity. Votes for roads, development, education and healthcare. This is what Delhi's votes mean," said Kejriwal.
The CM was flanked by Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Amanatullah Khan.
AAP wins 4 seats: Atishi, Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Jarnail Singh
As trends show at least 62 seats for the AAP, so far, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, Manish Sisodia secured Patparganj seat, Raghav Chadha won the Rajinder Nagar seat and Jarnail Singh retained the Tilak Nagar seat.
Uddhav congratulates Kejriwal, says country will not be run by Mann ki Baat, but 'Jan ki Baat'
Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's thumping victory in Delhi elections, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said, "people have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'. BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn't defeat him."
Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP's Jarnail Singh wins from Tilak Nagar
AAP's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh wins West Delhi's Tilak Nagar seat against BJP's Rajiv Babbar. Singh won his constituency with a massive margin of 22,620 votes, according to latest EC data.
Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Delhi results prove Kejriwal a 'true patriot' not a 'terrorist', says Raghav Chadha
AAP's winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha said, "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism."
Yogendra Yadav congratulates AAP for win 'in the face of dirty tricks', 'vitriolic campaign'
Congratulations AAP, tweeted Yogendra Yadav after trends clearly gave advantage AAP early in the day. The former AAP member said that it was a "well deserved victory in the face of dirty tricks of the regime and a docile EC. Congratulations to people of Delhi for defeating the most vitriolic campaign of communal hatred in recent times and stopping it from becoming a national template."
After thumping AAP victory, Kejriwal plans roadshow from AAP HQ to Hanuman Temple: Reports
According to News18, after a clear victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party has planned a road show from AAP headquarters to the Hanuman temple. More details are awaited.
Earlier, reports had said that Kejriwal will address the media and party workers at 3.30 pm today.
Victory of education, says Sisodia; Bagga congratulates Kejriwal, AAP after BJP's poll rout
BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga tweeted and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for the victory in Delhi elections as BJP stares at a massive defeat in the Union Territory. The results show that AAP's strategy of choosing developmental agenda over divisiveness seems to have been paid off.
As reporters asked Sisodia to comment on Shaheen Bagh, he said, "BJP tried to do politics of hate, but I'm happy that people did not get divided. Victory is important. Nationalism means a government that works on progress and delhi has proved that. It is victory of education."
Don't think BJP's series of defeat will stop soon: Sharad Pawar
Congratulating the AAP government in Delhi for a "sweeping victory", veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "I don't think BJP's series of defeat will stop soon."
Earlier, Pawar had tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri. Arvind Kejariwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a 'Sweeping Victory' in the Delhi Assembly Polls!"
Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Manish Sisodia wins Patparganj with margin of 2073 votes
After a tough tussle with BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi, Delhi Deputy chief minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia won with a decisive lead from Patparganj constituency. "We worked like Delhi's son," says Sisodia after emerging victorious is the Delhi assembly elections.
Kejriwal to address media, AAP workers at 3.30 pm
After the margin of votes increased to 3,514, Sisodia flashed the victory sign. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is set to address volunteers and media at ITO party Office at 3.30pm.
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Atishi leading with margin of 7,337 in Kalkaji
Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party's star campaigner, wins the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 7,337, as per latest data released by the Election Commission. She has secured 50.92 percent votes from her constituency, News18 reports. A former advisor to the Delhi government on education, Atishi is an educator, activist turned politician from Delhi. She is the member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP and will contest MLA elections for the first time this year.
Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Manish Sisodia leading by 656 votes
Delhi Education Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is leading by 656 votes from Patparganj constituency. He is a tough fight with BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi, who was leading from the seat till a while back. After 12 rounds of counting, Sisodia's margin of votes is gradually expanding and has risen to 2,196.
Initially, Sisodia trailed for hours, but his vote count picked up slowly in the second half. Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi.
AAP won, bluff and bluster lost, tweets Chidambaram
Amid celebrations in AAP quarters after trends show Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as the Delhi chief minister for the third consecutive time, Congress leader Chidambaram tweeted, "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022."
Congress' performance has been beyond dismal these elections. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra blamed the polarisation politics of BJP and AAP for the party's debacle in the elections. "I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP."
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath also said the party was already aware of the Congress' fate. "We were already aware of it. The question is - what happened to BJP which was making big claims?"
Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP's Raghav Chadha celebrates with party workers
AAP's Raghav Chadha is set to win the Rajinder Nagar constituency with a margin of more than 18,000 votes. As of 12:40 pm, the latest trends of on the Election Commission's website show Chada was leading with 38,481, while BJP's RP Singh trails behind with 21,089 votes. Currently, the AAP was leading by 17,392 from this seat. The Election Commission has not yet officially called out the results by News18 reports that Chadha has taken an unassailable lead over his nearest rival.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
AAP's Okhla candidate poised to win seat by heavy margin
AAP's Amanatullah Khan is set to win Okhla with a margin of close to 65,000 votes. As of now, according to Election Commission, he has secured a lead of 64532 votes against his closest rival, BJP Braham Singh. Khan said, Dilli ki janta ne aaj BJP aur Amit Shah ji ko current lagane ka kaam kiya hai, ye kaam ki jeet huyi hai aur nafrat ki haar. Maine nahi, janta ne record( his lead margin) toda hai. "Today the people of Delhi have given an electric shock to BJP and Amit Shah. This win is for the development planl, and the mandate is a defeat of politics of hate," Khan told ANI
BJP tally improves from 3 to 13
The BJP is leading on 13 seats as of now, while it had won just 3 seats in the previous election. The saffron party made gains on Bawana, Krishna Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Kirari, Shahdara, Tri Nagar, Ghonda, Patparganj, Rohtas Nagar, and Shalimar Bagh among other seats. As per recent trends, BJP has held on to Mustafabad, where sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan is leading by over 25,000 votes, and Vishwas Nagar, where OP Sharma is leading by over 9,000 votes. After trailing in Rohini for the past hour, BJP’s Vijender Gupta is ahead by 2000 votes.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga concedes defeat
Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga concedes defeat on behalf of the BJP. He says, "We respect the people's mandate. I would like to thanks all the people of my constituency and will always stand for them whether I win or lose. I would like to congratulate AAP."
Lt-Guv Anil Baijal dissolves Assembly as trends solidify
Lt-Governor Anil Baijal has dissolved the Delhi Assembly. AAP is leading on 56 seats while BJP is ahead on 14 seats. However, final numbers could vary a little as counting is still underway in all constituencies.
Gautam Gambhir says BJP failed to convince people about its development agenda
"We put in our best effort. May be we could not convince Delhi's public. In internal discussions we will be able to understand where we lacked," Gautam Gambhi said, conceding defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party. He also said that this was not the time to talk negatively about his own party but to rather congratulate AAP on their victory. He claimed that the incumbent government earned an edge by promising freebies to the voters.
'Hindustan won in 'India-Pak' match,' says Sanjay Singh
Addressing workers and volunteers at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh said: "People of Delhi have handed over a huge majority to their son. We are headed for a landslide. As of now, we are leading in 58 seats, but the number is set to rise. Your son was called a terrorist. Arvind Kejriwal was pained by it. It was said it's an India Pakistan match. Hindustan jeet Gaya!"
BJP manages to give tough fight to AAP top brass
AAP's education policy strategist, Atishi is trailing by less than 20 votes in Kalkaji. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing by over 2,000 votes in Patparganj, while Raghav Chadha is maintaining a slim lead over his nearest contender.
Prashant Kishor 'thanks' Delhi for protecting 'soul of India'
"Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" tweeted election strategist Prashant Kishor. Kishor's political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had backed AAP in Delhi polls. Kishor, who was recently expelled from JD(U), is credited for helping the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) win an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections. However, in 2017, he was roped in by the Grand Old Party for the Punjab Assembly elections and since then he has gone on to curate campaigns of several BJP rivals.
Delhi election results 2020: AAP ahead in Matia Mahal
In Matia Mahal, which also saw violence and arson, AAP’s Shoiab Iqbal is ahead. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Asim Ahmed Khan of the AAP by a margin of 26,096 votes. Asim Ahmed Khan defeated INC candidate (Shoaib Iqbal). This time, the major contest is between AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal and BJP’s Ravinder Gupta. The Congress has fielded Mirza Javed Ali.
The constituency shows a clear preference for AAP among Muslim voters, who reportedly form around 40 percent of the electorate.
Enough of introspection: Sharmishtha Mukherjee tweets on Congress' apparent poll rout
Kapil Mishra trails from Model Town
Delhi polls fight between 'giant and pygmy': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Raghav Chadha leading from Rajinder Nagar
Raghav Chadha, the treasurer and spokesperson of AAP, is leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency by a good margin of 6,500 votes. BJP's Sardar RP Singh is his closest contender.
Manish Sisodia Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Manish Sisodia trails by over 1500 votes
Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after fourth round of counting.
Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Congress' Alka Lamba faces a massive poll rout
Alka Lamba, who made a “Ghar Wapsi” into the Congress after five years, is trailing massively from Chandni Chowk constituency and risks forfeiting her deposit if her vote percentage doesn't pick up in the subsequent rounds. She has merely secured 404 votes while the leading Aam Aadmi Party candidate is much ahead with 12,667. AAP's vote share in this seat is a whopping 93 percent.
Lamba had a two-decade-long association with the Congress party before she switched over to the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party in December 2014 but later changed back to the Congress side. After joining the AAP, she was given the ticket to contest from Chandni Chowk, which she won by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
Since the beginning of 2019, Lamba was embroiled in a bitter spat with the AAP top brass over several issues. From opposing the resolution to withdraw the Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, refusing to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections to seeking accountability from the party after its humiliating loss, Lamba had several run-ins with the party bosses. In September 2019, she finally quit the party citing continuing disrespect for her and joined the Congress party.
Shahdara Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Delhi speaker trails from Shahdara
Delhi Assembly Speaker and Aam Aadmi Party leader Ram Niwas Goel is trailing from Shahdara. The ruling AAP has fielded sitting MLA Ram Niwas Goyal, while Sanjay Goyal will fight the election on BJP's ticket. Congress is trusting it's three-time MLA Narendra Nath.
AAP leads in Shakur Basti, trails in Kalkaji
There are several constituencies where trends are flipping constantly and the race remains neck and neck. AAP's Amanatullah Khan has finally regained his initial lead in Okhla, while Atishi has fallen behind BJP's Dharmendra Singh in Kalkaji. AAP is also ahead in Shakur Basti.
Trends in for all 70 seats; AAP leads in 52 constituencies
Trends by the Election Commission showed AAP in the lead in 52 seats, with BJP leading in 18 seats and Congress in none.
AAP's victory will mark defeat of BJP's 'communal agenda', says Congress MP
Even as the Congress has failed to secure a lead in any constituency so far, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomed the apparent victory of AAP.
"Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. The victory of AAP against the BJP and its communal agenda is significant," he told ANI.
Will take responsibility for result, irrespective of outcome, says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that trends indicate that there is a gap between the votes for AAP and BJP, but the party remains hopeful as there is time remaining in the counting to conclude. "Whatever the outcome, being the state chief I am responsible," he said.
Senior AAP leaders surge ahead
While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained a lead in New Delhi, minister Gopal Rai is leading in Babarpur and Raghav Chadha in Rajinder Nagar.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Patparganj, while Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was trailing for some time, is now ahead of BJP's Brahan Singh and Congress' Parvez Hashmi.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
AAP reverses BJP's leads in Okhla
AAP's Amanatullah Khan has reversed BJP's lead from Okhla constituency. Okhla has been the hotbed of anti-CAA protests in national capital.
Shaheen Bagh's relevance in poll campaign is clear
Two rounds of counting are complete and on many seats the difference between the leading candidate and the trailing one is quite narrow. However, it is already evident that even if AAP retains mandate in Delhi, the BJP has taken the fight to AAP with Congress emerging as an inconsequential force. This belies exit poll claims that AAP will sweep Delhi again. Interestingly, the BJP seems to be leading in areas around Shaheen Bagh, which would indicate that continued inconvenience has found expression in the ballot box. At this stage, the trend indicates that Shaheen Bagh was indeed a consequential poll issue.
Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
No trends from Rajouri Garden
News18 reported that no trends are coming in from Rajouri Garden seat where AAP has nominated Dhanwati Chandela to fight the poll, while the BJP fielded Ramesh Khanna. The Congress,on the other hand, has given the ticket to Sikh, Amandeep Singh Sudan. The incumbent MLA from this seat is Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP. However, this time, the constituency will elect a new MLA.
The Punjabi Hindu and Sikh communities are influential in this constituency, which is a residential and commercial area. The area itself came into existence after the Partition of 1947.
Trends still awaited from 10 Seats
Trends are still awaited from 10 Assembly seats. These seats are Vikaspuri, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, Mangol Puri, Badli, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar.
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Tajinder Singh Bagga now trails in Hari Nagar
BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is making his poll debut from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Bagga is giving a fight to Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Surendra Sethia of the Congress. The margin remains very slender, and right now Bagga is trailing by less than 60 votes from the seat.
Bagga is a well-known figure among Hindutva supporters on social media, where he enjoys a huge following for his rabble-rousing antics and trolling of BJP critics. He first came in the limelight in 2011, when he and along with another aide assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.
Bagga is also known for several other offline antics too. In April 2016, he reached the NIT campus in Srinagar to hoist the tricolour. However, he was detained by the police. Recently, during the Lok Sabha polls, he was arrested in Kolkata, where he had gone to support the then-BJP president Amit Shah following violence during his roadshow.
AAP, BJP neck and neck in vote share even as ruling party's leads surpass magic number as of now
Election Commission Data indicates that the voter share between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party is at a razor thin margin. The poll panel said that 46.5 percent votes were polled in BJP's favour, while AAP recieved 47.7 percent votes.
Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Ravinder Negi of BJP leaves behind Manish Sisodia by a slim margin
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Atishi trails from Kalkaji after initial leads
After securing an initial lead from Kalkaji, Atishi is now trailing behind Dharamveer Singh of BJP. Congress' Shivani Chopra is trailing at a distant third.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Amanatullah Khan trails from Okhla
The BJP is now leading from the seat where Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar are located. These were the places which became an epicentre of anti-CAA protests
Congress leads in one seat
The Congress party has finally managed to make its way to the ballots. The grand old party's Harun Yusuf is leading in Ballimaran constituency. Former Delhi minister and five-time MLA, veteran Congressman Haroon Yusuf had contested from his pocket borough of Ballimaran for the seventh consecutive time.
Counting yet to begin at Deoli Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar seats
Counting of votes is yet to begin at Deoli Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies due to the absence of the Returning Officer. In Deoli Nagar, this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated Prakash Jarwal - a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary - for the seat, who will be taking on BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh.
In Ambedkar Nagar, Khushi Ram of the BJP and Yaduraj Chaudhary of the Congress are also in the fray to wrest the seat from the AAP
Counting of votes stops at 3 places
Counting of votes has halted at three places, Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, in North Delhi, reports CNN-News18.
Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh questions EVM in tweet as Congress yet to open account in Delhi polls
My request to CEC is simple. Instead of dropping the printed ballot paper in the box after 7 seconds visual, hand it over to the Voter and let him drop it in a separate Ballot Box. Now as you have decided to count printed ballot papers in 5 randomly selected EVMs in every Assembly Segment and check with the votes in the counting unit. It was done in 2019 LS Polls and found to match completely. So far so good. But still questions are being raised.
To silence all such People you please agree to hand over the printed Ballot Paper to the Voter and let him put it in a separate sealed Ballot Box. Now count the Ballots in the randomly selected 5 Ballot Boxes of each Assembly Segment. If they match the Votes in the Counting Unit. Declare the result. If they don't match then count the Ballots of all Polling Booths in the Assembly. It would convince every one and save time also as this has been the consistent arguement of CEC in favour of EVM.
Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest Democracy in the World, we can't allow some Unscrupulous People to Hack Results and steal the Mandate of 1.3 Billion People. No Machine which has a Chip is Tamper Proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no Developed Country uses EVM? - Digvijaya Singh said in a series of tweets.
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Arvind Kejriwal leads from New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have both nominated first-timers from the constituency. Interestingly, the BJP candidate against Kejriwal had promised to quit electoral politics if he loses against Kejriwal.
AAP leads on 30, trailing on 13 seats it won previously
Aam Aadmi Party is the leading party in Delhi Assembly Election on 30 seats, barely six seats away from the half-way mark. However, the party appears to be trailing in 13 of the seats it had won previoulsy in 2015, mainly ceding those grounds to the BJP.
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga leads in Hari Nagar
BJP's controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is making his poll debut from the Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Bagga is giving a fight to Rajkumari Dhillon of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Surendra Sethia of the Congress.
Bagga is a well-known figure among Hindutva supporters on social media, where he enjoys a huge following for his rabble-rousing antics and trolling of BJP critics. He first came in the limelight in 2011, when he and along with another aide assaulted noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan over his comment on Kashmir.
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Amanatullah Khan of AAP leads from constitueny home to Shaheen Bagh
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest falls under the Okhla constituency.
Model Town Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
Kapil Mishra leads from Model Town
Kapil Mishra, the controversial AAP leader who defected to the BJP in 2019, is leading from Model Town Assembly constituency.
The former Karawal Nagar MLA has been in the media glare ever since he rebelled against the party in May 2017, accusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain of corruption. As a result, he was sacked as a minister and suspended from the party’s primary membership. Recently, he came under fire for his tweet comparing 8 February (the day of voting) to an India versus Pakistan match. The Election Commission later imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on him.
Model Town, part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, is a largely affluent area. However, it also has a significant population living in slums.
In these elections too, he ran an acerbic candidate polarising votes on the basis of CAA and NRC.
AAP ahead in 7 seats, BJP takes lead in 4
Latest trends suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in seven seats. BJP, meanwhile, is ahead in 5 seats including Ghonda, Dwarka and Krishna Nagar. Readers can follow constituency wise result at a glance here as well.
Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates:
First trends come in from Krishna Nagar seat
Anil Goel of BJP is leading in the early morning trends, giving BJP a good start at the beginning of the counting process, News18 reported. The seat, once considered a BJP stronghold, is witnessing a fierce battle between the BJP, AAP and Congress. While the Congress has fielded former minister and four-time MLA Ashok Walia, the BJP has fielded Anil Goyal to take on sitting MLA and AAP candidate SK Bagga.
The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district. The seat is a prestige battle for BJP as it is home to Union minister Harsh Vardhan. He won the seat five consecutive times between 1995 and 2015.
Counting of votes begin
EC sets Common Wealth strongroom as model counting centre.
The counting centre at Commonwealth Games Village has been set up as a model centre with state-of-the-art facilities.
Only two Delhi constituencies recorded over 70% turnout
Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi with 70.38 percent turnout and 71.6 percent respectively.
EC puts in place three-tier security to guard strongrooms
Delhi sees 62.59 percent turnout, a five point dip from 2015
AAP deploys volunteers across Delhi to guard strongrooms, rule out foul play
Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday. A strong room is the place where the EVMs are kept for the time after the polling is done and before counting takes place. This time, the Election Commission has established 21 such heavy security locations to store the EVMs.
Exit Polls suggests AAP set to comeback; Congress stares at another rout
The Aam Aadmi Party will storm back to power for another term in the Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls unanimously predicted on Saturday. The exit poll forecasts also said that while the BJP may improve its tally marginally from the previous election, the Congress is staring at another rout. While some polls predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority, others predicted that it may get more than three-fourth of the seats.
When and where to watch election results
The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites - eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.
Readers can also follow in-depth coverage of Delhi’s polling, exit polls and results on Firstpost, apart from watching the happenings of the day through the Live TV option.
Election Commission to start counting at 8 am today
The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.
22:50 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor says Delhi polls results disappointing for Congress, but 'there are consolations'
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, saying that the Delhi Assembly election result had been less-than-perfect for the Congress — which failed to win even one seat, stated that it was a consolation that the BJP's "divisive politics" had been "repudiated".
22:27 (IST)
Most prominent AAP leaders retain sets
AAP's prominent faces Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, and Rajendra Pal Gautam, retained the New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Najafgarh, and Seemapuri constituencies respectively.
AAP's Pawan Sharma also kept his Adarsh Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by over 1,500 votes. Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved constituency, was retained by AAP's Ajay Dutt by a margin of over 28,000 votes.
Chatarpur's Kartar Singh Tanwar, Deoli's Prakash Jarwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Nangloi's Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mangolpuri's Rakhi Birla also retained their seats.
22:18 (IST)
44 sitting MLAs retain seats in Delhi Assembly
As many as 44 sitting MLAs including two from the BJP retained their seats in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections.
The two BJP MLAs — Vijender Gupta from Rohini and OP Sharma from Vishwas Nagar — retained their seats with comfortable margins of over 12,000 and over 16,000 votes respectively. Anil Kumar Bajpai, former AAP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, retained his seat not from AAP but BJP.
22:08 (IST)
AAP wins 62 seats, BJP bags 8; counting concludes
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The counting of the votes has concluded.
21:49 (IST)
Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected MLAs tomorrow
ANI has reported that Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.
21:33 (IST)
'Politics of work' overshadowed everything, says Kejriwal
News18 quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "Kaam ki rajneeti bhari padi (The politics of work overshadowed everything). We will decide the swearing in date and inform everyone soon."
21:30 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal receiving his winning certificate from the Returning Officer
21:18 (IST)
BJP improves voteshare by 6.31% from 2015 polls
The BJP's voteshare in the Delhi Assembly election showed an increase as of 9.15 pm on Tuesday, from 32.19 percent in 2015 to 38.5 percent as the results came in.The incumbent AAP won a landslide majority in the 2020 polls, with 58 seats in their kitty.
However, the increase did not materialise in sufficient number of seats to bring the party back to power after a gap of over two decades. The party managed to win eight seats, registering a slight increase from the three it had bagged in 2015.
Some BJP leaders believe the defeat was mainly contributed by the "hyper-nationalist pitch" of the poll campaign that focused on the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and also lack of any answer to Kejriwal government's freebies including power and water supply and free rides to women in public transport buses.
(PTI)
21:01 (IST)
My future role is party's internal matter: Manoj Tiwari
After the BJP's poor show in the Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his future role in the party is an internal matter. Tiwari, who led the Delhi BJP through its impressive victories in civic body polls in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections last year, failed to pass the test of fire as his party suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managing to win just eight of the 70 Assembly seats.
On being asked if he considered stepping down after the BJP's defeat in the assembly polls, he said, "It is an internal party matter. I will let you know if anything like that happens."
20:53 (IST)
AAP secures win in 55 seats, leading n 7
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a win in 55 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is leading in seven others, the Election Commission's website said. While the party's tally is likely to be 62, which is five less than its 2015 tally, it has already cemented a comfortable majority.
20:48 (IST)
Subhash Chopra quits as Delhi Congress chief
Congress leader Subhash Chopra has tendered his resignation as the Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday evening after the party received a drubbing in the Delhi Assembly election.
The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.
"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.
"I take the responsibility for the debacle of the party in Delhi Assembly Polls. I had less time, but still I put all my efforts. I have never seen such politics in Delhi ever, where voters got influenced by the advertisements done by AAP and voted for it," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
20:36 (IST)
People's mandate is my best birthday gift: Sunita Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita who celebrated her birthday today said the Delhi election result, which showed a landslide victory for the AAP, was the best birthday gift.
She was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "Delhi people have given me a gift, could not have asked for a better gift. There was anxiety, several ups and downs were going on. We trusted our work. Delhi has made 'kaam' (work) victorious. Fight politics positively."
20:22 (IST)
AAP emerges victorious in all West Delhi seats
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won all the 10 constituencies in the West Delhi district. This includes the Dwarka, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Matiala and Najafgarh seats.
20:08 (IST)
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Arvind Kejriwal wins New Delhi constituency
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi consituency with a margin of 31,583 votes over the BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. The Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, who is a first-time candidate, doesn't feature in the list on the Election Commssion's website.
20:03 (IST)
Congress spokesperson says party mustn't justify defeat in Delhi polls
Jaiveer Shergill, a national spokesperson of the Congress party, said that in light of the drubbing the party faced in the Delhi Assembly election, party leaders should not "justify own defeat, or find happiness in the BJP's defeat".
19:59 (IST)
Results for 10 seats pending
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 52 seats and is leading in 10, the BJP has won six seats and is leading in two more seats. Meanwhile, the final declaration of results for 10 seats are pending.
The highest margin of votes between candidates is for the Burari constituency, according to the Election Commission website. AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha is leading over the BJP candidate Shailendra Kumar with 87,824 votes.
19:44 (IST)
Delhi voters embraced progressive politics: Kamal Haasan
Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on the AAP's win in the Delhi Assembly election, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that the Delhi voters have "shown the way" by voting for the AAP.
19:33 (IST)
AAP won Delhi polls due to freebies, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.
Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."
19:26 (IST)
Ghonda Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP candidate wins Ghonda seat
BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar has won the Ghonda constituency over the AAP candidate Shridutt Sharma.
19:07 (IST)
'Look forward to working together', Arvind Kejriwal thanks Narendra Modi
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating him for the landslide victory of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls and said that he was looking forward to working "closely" with the Centre.
19:02 (IST)
BJP wins six seats, leading in two more
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a lead in only eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly as results of the election started pouring in on Tuesday, has won six of them, according to the Election Commission website.
In contrast, the incumbent AAP has maintained its far lead on the BJP with wins in 46 seats and is leading in 16 more.
18:50 (IST)
Hanumanji sabka bhala karenge: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place after a landslide victory for the party in Delhi, said, "Hanuman ji sabka bhala karenge (Hanuman will bless everyone)."
18:47 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.
18:39 (IST)
Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election.
18:35 (IST)
AAP and BJP in neck-and-neck contest in Badarpur
The BJP's candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has taken a lead over Ram Singh Netaji of the AAP in the Badarpur constituency. The margin is of nearly 2,000 votes.
18:26 (IST)
63 Congress candidates lose deposits
The Congress's performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5 percent of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.
The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, on Tuesday stared at the prospect of scoring a duck for the second consecutive time in the Assembly elections and being reduced to a fringe player in the National Capital's politics.
Fears of the Congress not having a credible face, after the death of its three-time chief minister Dikshit last July, and ceding its vote bank to the Aam Aadmi Party came true with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party capturing the space once occupied by the grand old party.
18:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi congratulates AAP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a congratulatory message to the winning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after trends and results showed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was slated to win a third consecutive term in power in the National Capital.
18:09 (IST)
AAP crosses halfway mark
The Aam Aadmi Party has won 37 seats and is leading in 25 more.
17:53 (IST)
AAP wins 34, leading in 29; BJP wins three seats
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 34 seats and is leading in 29 more seats, according to the Election Commission website.
Meanwhile, the BJP has won three seats. Candidates of the saffron party. Om Prakash Sharma, Vijender Singh, and Jitendera Mahajan won from the Vishwas Nagar, Rohini, and Rohtas Nagar respectively.
17:47 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after landslide win
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached the Hanuman temple in the Cannaught Place area of Delhi after a landslide win in the Assembly eelction, of which results were declared on Tuesday. The temple visit is the culmination of a victory road show after the Election Commission website showed a victory for the AAP in 34 seats.
The party is currently leading in 29 seats.
17:36 (IST)
Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, Moti Nagar won by AAP
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rishi, and Shiv Charan Goel have won the Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, and Moti Nagar seats respectively. The range of the win margins are from 60,000 votes to 67,000 votes.
17:33 (IST)
Manoj Tiwari says BJP's winning percentage has increased
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, addressing a press conference after conceding defeat to the AAP in the Delhi Assembly election, said that the saffron party has improved its winning percentage since 2015.
"We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased," he said.
17:26 (IST)
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Tajinder Singh Bagga says will fulfill manifesto promises in personal capacity
BJP candidate from the Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Singh Bagga conceded defeat and said, "I will open free self-defense coaching centre for girls in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in the next 30 days."
17:21 (IST)
Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Thank you for honouring education, says Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was one of the first registered wins for the party in the Delhi Assembly election result on Tuesday, tweeted his thanks to the electorate and said that the people had "honoured" the work the party had done since 2015.
Sisodia, who was appointed as the deputy chief minister, is credited with changing the face of the public education system in the National Capital.
17:15 (IST)
Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga defeated in Hari Nagar
First-time candidate, BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga has lost in the Hari Nagar constituency to the AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon, who won by a margin of over 20,000 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
Bagga has come under fire on Twitter several times for his abusive language and promotion of fake news. He was recently reprimanded by Twitterati for sharing a doctored video of the anti-CAA/anti-NRC protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai.
He also called on his supporters to boycott Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappak after the Hindi film actor visited the JNU campus in solidarity with the students who were protesting against the police brutality on anti-CAA protesters.
17:10 (IST)
AAP wins 26 seats, leads in 37; two seats in BJP's kitty
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has now won two seats and is leading in five others, according to the Election Commission website.
17:08 (IST)
BJP doesn't do politics of hate, only development, says Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, after conceding defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has currently won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Assembly, said that the saffron party doesn't indulge in "politics of hate" but focusses on the "politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'".
16:55 (IST)
Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
BJP wins Vishwas Nagar seat
The BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma has defeated the AAP's Deepak Singla by a margin of more than 16,000 votes, reports said. This is the first win the saffron party has registered in the Delhi Assembly election.
16:51 (IST)
Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins Okhla seat against BJP
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan defeated the BJP candidate Braham Singh in the Okhla constituency. An epicentre of the two-months-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia university are part of this constituency.
According to the Election Commission website, Khan has won 80.88 percent of the votes counted so far.
16:37 (IST)
Seelampur Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins in Seelampur constituency
Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the the Seelampur constituency.
The constituency, which is included in the North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, saw several incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.
16:32 (IST)
Ballimaran Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP wins in Ballimaran
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Imran Hussain has defeated the BJP's candidate Lata in the Ballimaran constituency by a margin of over 35,000 votes.
16:21 (IST)
AAP wins 15 seats, BJP registers win in one
According to the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats and the BJP has registered a win in one seat so far. Early trends indicated that AAP, the incumbent ruling party is retain power in Delhi.
The party is currently leading in 48 other seats, while the BJP is leading in 6.
16:15 (IST)
BJP accepts Delhi voters' mandate, will be 'constructive' Opposition: JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda, congratulating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the party's win of a second consecutive term as the ruling party in Delhi, said that the BJP will fulfill the role of being a "constructive" Opposition party in the Delhi Assembly.
He added that the saffron party, who, as of 4.13 pm has won one seat according to the Election Commission website and is leading in six others in the 70-member Assembly, "will prominently raise every issue related to the development".
He also thanked the BJP workers for their efforts in the election campaign.
16:04 (IST)
Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Atishi says Kalkaji will be best constituency in Delhi
AAP leader Atishi, who won the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, thanked the electorate for the win and for "voting for the politics of development."
16:01 (IST)
Manoj Tiwari congratulates AAP on win in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on their win in the Delhi Assemly election as the trends showed a clear lead for the Arvind Kejriwal party. He said that the BJP will respect the people's mandate.
15:48 (IST)
This is a win for Delhi, thanks for trusting your son, says Arvind Kejriwal
In a short and quick address to party workers and media from the AAP headquarters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the Delhi CM for the third time, congratulated the people of Delhi for the massive sweep and said that this is an era which will mark the start of new politics. "This new politics based of education, health and development will usher in a new era for India," Kejriwal said.
"Thanks for trusting your son," Kejriwal further added. "It's a victory for all the families who have benefitted from improved health and education." Kejriwal said that Delhi has chosen "kaam ki rajneeti". "This is Delhi's message. Vote for mohalla clinics. Vote for 24x7 electricity. Votes for roads, development, education and healthcare. This is what Delhi's votes mean," said Kejriwal.
The CM was flanked by Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Amanatullah Khan.
15:37 (IST)
AAP wins 4 seats: Atishi, Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Jarnail Singh
As trends show at least 62 seats for the AAP, so far, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, Manish Sisodia secured Patparganj seat, Raghav Chadha won the Rajinder Nagar seat and Jarnail Singh retained the Tilak Nagar seat.
15:35 (IST)
Uddhav congratulates Kejriwal, says country will not be run by Mann ki Baat, but 'Jan ki Baat'
Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's thumping victory in Delhi elections, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said, "people have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'. BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn't defeat him."
15:33 (IST)
Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
AAP's Jarnail Singh wins from Tilak Nagar
AAP's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh wins West Delhi's Tilak Nagar seat against BJP's Rajiv Babbar. Singh won his constituency with a massive margin of 22,620 votes, according to latest EC data.
15:27 (IST)
Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates
Delhi results prove Kejriwal a 'true patriot' not a 'terrorist', says Raghav Chadha
AAP's winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha said, "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism."