Delhi Election Result 2020 Counting and Updates: EC declares results for all 70 seats, AAP bags 62, BJP gets 8; swearing-in details shortly, says Kejriwal

Delhi Election Results 2020 Counting Latest Updates: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The counting of the votes has concluded.

News18 quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "Kaam ki rajneeti bhari padi (The politics of work overshadowed everything). We will decide the swearing in date and inform everyone soon."

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a win in 55 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is leading in seven others, the Election Commission's website said. While the party's tally is likely to be 62, which is five less than its 2015 tally, it has already cemented a comfortable majority.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi consituency with a margin of 31,583 votes over the BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. The Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, who is a first-time candidate, doesn't feature in the list on the Election Commssion's website.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 52 seats and is leading in 10, the BJP has won six seats and is leading in two more seats. Meanwhile, the final declaration of results for 10 seats are pending.

The highest margin of votes between candidates is for the Burari constituency, according to the Election Commission website. AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha is leading over the BJP candidate Shailendra Kumar with 87,824 votes.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating him for the landslide victory of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls and said that he was looking forward to working "closely" with the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election.

The AAP has crossed the halfway mark with a win in 36 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The party has won 36 seats and is leading in 29 more seats, according to the Election Commission website.

Meanwhile, the BJP has won three seats. Candidates of the saffron party, Om Prakash Sharma, Vijender Singh, and Jitendera Mahajan won from the Vishwas Nagar, Rohini, and Rohtas Nagar respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rishi, and Shiv Charan Goel have won the Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, and Moti Nagar seats respectively. The range of the win margins are from 60,000 votes to 67,000 votes.

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan defeated the BJP candidate Braham Singh in the Okhla constituency. An epicentre of the two-months-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shaheen Bagh, is part of this constituency.

Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the the Seelampur constituency.

The constituency, which is included in the North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, saw several incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.

According to the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats and the BJP has registered a win in one seat so far. Early trends indicated that AAP, the incumbent ruling party is retain power in Delhi.

The party is currently leading in 48 other seats, while the BJP is leading in 6.

In a short and quick address to party workers and media from the AAP headquarters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the Delhi CM for the third time, congratulated the people of Delhi for the massive sweep and said that this is an era which will mark the start of new politics. "This new politics based of education, health and development will usher in a new era for India," Kejriwal said. "Thanks for trusting your son," Kejriwal further added. "It's a victory for all the families who have benefitted from improved health and education." Kejriwal said that Delhi has chosen "kaam ki rajneeti". "This is Delhi's message. Vote for mohalla clinics. Vote for 24x7 electricity. Votes for roads, development, education and healthcare. This is what Delhi's votes mean," said Kejriwal.

Congratulations AAP, tweeted Yogendra Yadav after trends clearly gave advantage AAP early in the day. The former AAP member said that it was a "well deserved victory in the face of dirty tricks of the regime and a docile EC. Congratulations to people of Delhi for defeating the most vitriolic campaign of communal hatred in recent times and stopping it from becoming a national template."

Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party's star campaigner, wins the Kalkaji seat by a margin of 7,337, as per latest data released by the Election Commission. She has secured 50.92 percent votes from her constituency, News18 reports. After the margin of votes increased to 3,514, Sisodia flashed the victory sign. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is set to address volunteers and media at ITO party Office at 3.30pm.

After 12 rounds of counting, Sisodia's margin of votes is gradually expanding and has risen to 2,196. Initially, Sisodia trailed for hours, but his vote count picked up slowly in the second half. Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi.

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal has dissolved the Delhi Assembly. AAP is leading on 56 seats while BJP is ahead on 14 seats. Counting still underway in all constituencies.

Political parties have started reacting to Delhi results which show AAP poised to return to power. Mamata Banerjee called up Kejriwal, while Pinarayi Vijayan and Kamal Nath tweeted.

Addressing workers and volunteers at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh said: "People of Delhi have handed over a huge majority to their son. We are headed for a landslide. As of now, we are leading in 58 seats, but the number is set to rise. Your son was called a terrorist. Arvind Kejriwal was pained by it. It was said it's an India Pakistan match. Hindustan jeet Gaya!"

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was earlier leading in as many as 24 constituencies, is now only ahead at 14 seats. However, the party has managed to lock several key faces from AAP in a closely fought battle.

Trends by the Election Commission showed AAP in the lead in 52 seats, with BJP leading in 18 seats. Even as the Congress has failed to secure a lead in any constituency so far, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomed the apparent victory of AAP. "Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. The victory of AAP against the BJP and its communal agenda is significant," he told ANI.

After securing an initial lead from Kalkaji, Atishi is now trailing behind Dharamveer Singh of BJP. Congress' Shivani Chopra is trailing at a distant third. Also, the BJP is now leading from the seat where Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar are located. These were the places which became an epicentre of anti-CAA protests

Counting has been halted at Shakur Basti, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar due to a technical glitch.

Aam Aadmi Party is leading on eight seats so far, while the BJP is ahead on five. The Congress is meanwhile, yet to open its account.

Counting of votes have begun. Reports said that the Aam Aadmi Party has deployed 10 volunteers at each strongroom across the National Capital to avoid any mishandling of the EVMs ahead of the counting on Tuesday.

The three-cornered fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will come to a conclusion when counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections is held on Tuesday (11 February).

The Election Commission announced that counting will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres. "We have set up 21 centres for counting of votes, wherein there will be a dedicated hall for every constituency. The counting will start at 8 am on 11 February," Ranbir Singh told ANI.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. Additionally, updates are also expected on EC’s Twitter account.

Readers can also follow in-depth coverage of Delhi’s polling, exit polls and results on Firstpost, apart from watching the happenings of the day through the Live TV option.

The National Capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent this time. As compared to the 67.12 percent polling recorded in 2015, with the highest voting recorded in Ballimaran (71.6 percent) and lowest in Delhi Cantonment (45.4 percent).

These elections also saw novel steps being taken by the Election Commission to enhance voter participation. While senior citizens had the option to be picked up from their residence and be taken to the polling booths, digital voter slips containing QR code were introduced in 11 constituencies.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the 8 February elections held across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, AAP had secured a win in 67 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won only three seats.

The Congress won no seats in the 2015 polls, facing a shocking defeat after having held Delhi for 15 years before that.

Exit polls predict victory for AAP

Most pollsters predicted that AAP will return to power, but without the massive margins witnessed in 2015. According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.

According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

AAP alleges EVM tampering, BJP exudes confidence

AAP said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day. The announcement came after party leader Sanjay Singh alleged, while sharing videos on his Twitter account, that EVMs were being moved in an “unauthorised manner” after polling concluded on Saturday.

The videos shared by him asked why EVMs were being moved without the mandatory cover of reserve police forces and how the machines were taken out of a vehicle at a location that was not near a strong room. The Election Commission denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sunil Yadav exuded confidence about defeating Kejriwal. "I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav said.

