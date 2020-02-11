You are here:
Delhi Election Result 2020 Counting and Updates: EC declares results for all 70 seats, AAP bags 62, BJP gets 8; swearing-in details shortly, says Kejriwal

Feb 11, 2020 23:17:05 IST
Delhi Election Result 2020 Counting and Updates: EC declares results for all 70 seats, AAP bags 62, BJP gets 8; swearing-in details shortly, says Kejriwal

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor says Delhi polls results disappointing for Congress, but 'there are consolations'

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, saying that the Delhi Assembly election result had been less-than-perfect for the Congress — which failed to win even one seat, stated that it was a consolation that the BJP's "divisive politics" had been "repudiated".

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Most prominent AAP leaders retain sets

    AAP's prominent faces Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, and Rajendra Pal Gautam, retained the New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Najafgarh, and Seemapuri constituencies respectively.

    AAP's Pawan Sharma also kept his Adarsh Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by over 1,500 votes. Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved constituency, was retained by AAP's Ajay Dutt by a margin of over 28,000 votes. 

    Chatarpur's Kartar Singh Tanwar, Deoli's Prakash Jarwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Nangloi's Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mangolpuri's Rakhi Birla also retained their seats.

  • 22:18 (IST)

    44 sitting MLAs retain seats in Delhi Assembly

    As many as 44 sitting MLAs including two from the BJP retained their seats in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections. 

    The two BJP MLAs — Vijender Gupta from Rohini and OP Sharma from Vishwas Nagar — retained their seats with comfortable margins of over 12,000 and over 16,000 votes respectively. Anil Kumar Bajpai, former AAP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, retained his seat not from AAP but BJP. 

  • 22:08 (IST)

    AAP wins 62 seats, BJP bags 8; counting concludes

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The counting of the votes has concluded.

  • 21:49 (IST)

    Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected MLAs tomorrow

    ANI has reported that Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.

  • 21:33 (IST)

    'Politics of work' overshadowed everything, says Kejriwal

    News18 quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying, "Kaam ki rajneeti bhari padi (The politics of work overshadowed everything). We will decide the swearing in date and inform everyone soon."

  • 21:30 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal receiving his winning certificate from the Returning Officer

  • 21:18 (IST)

    BJP improves voteshare by 6.31% from 2015 polls

    The BJP's voteshare in the Delhi Assembly election showed an increase as of 9.15 pm on Tuesday, from 32.19 percent in 2015 to 38.5 percent as the results came in.The incumbent AAP won a landslide majority in the 2020 polls, with 58 seats in their kitty.

    However, the increase did not materialise in sufficient number of seats to bring the party back to power after a gap of over two decades. The party managed to win eight seats, registering a slight increase from the three it had bagged in 2015.

    Some BJP leaders believe the defeat was mainly contributed by the "hyper-nationalist pitch" of the poll campaign that focused on the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and also lack of any answer to Kejriwal government's freebies including power and water supply and free rides to women in public transport buses.

    (PTI)

  • 21:01 (IST)

    My future role is party's internal matter: Manoj Tiwari

     

    After the BJP's poor show in the Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his future role in the party is an internal matter. Tiwari, who led the Delhi BJP through its impressive victories in civic body polls in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections last year, failed to pass the test of fire as his party suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managing to win just eight of the 70 Assembly seats.

    On being asked if he considered stepping down after the BJP's defeat in the assembly polls, he said, "It is an internal party matter. I will let you know if anything like that happens."

  • 20:53 (IST)

    AAP secures win in 55 seats, leading n 7

    Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured a win in 55 seats of the 70-member Delhi Assembly and is leading in seven others, the Election Commission's website said. While the party's tally is likely to be 62, which is five less than its 2015 tally, it has already cemented a comfortable majority.

  • 20:48 (IST)

    Subhash Chopra quits as Delhi Congress chief

    Congress leader Subhash Chopra has tendered his resignation as the Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday evening after the party received a drubbing in the Delhi Assembly election.

    The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent this time.

    "I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.

    "I take the responsibility for the debacle of the party in Delhi Assembly Polls. I had less time, but still I put all my efforts. I have never seen such politics in Delhi ever, where voters got influenced by the advertisements done by AAP and voted for it," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    People's mandate is my best birthday gift: Sunita Kejriwal

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita who celebrated her birthday today said the Delhi election result, which showed a landslide victory for the AAP, was the best birthday gift.

    She was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "Delhi people have given me a gift, could not have asked for a better gift. There was anxiety, several ups and downs were going on. We trusted our work. Delhi has made 'kaam' (work) victorious. Fight politics positively."

  • 20:22 (IST)

    AAP emerges victorious in all West Delhi seats 

     

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won all the 10 constituencies in the West Delhi district. This includes the Dwarka, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Matiala and Najafgarh seats.

  • 20:08 (IST)

    New Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    Arvind Kejriwal wins New Delhi constituency

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi consituency with a margin of 31,583 votes over the BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav. The Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, who is a first-time candidate, doesn't feature in the list on the Election Commssion's website.

  • 20:03 (IST)

    Congress spokesperson says party mustn't justify defeat in Delhi polls

    Jaiveer Shergill, a national spokesperson of the Congress party, said that in light of the drubbing the party faced in the Delhi Assembly election, party leaders should not "justify own defeat, or find happiness in the BJP's defeat".

  • 19:59 (IST)

    Results for 10 seats pending

    While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 52 seats and is leading in 10, the BJP has won six seats and is leading in two more seats. Meanwhile, the final declaration of results for 10 seats are pending.

    The highest margin of votes between candidates is for the Burari constituency, according to the Election Commission website. AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha is leading over the BJP candidate Shailendra Kumar with 87,824 votes.

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Delhi voters embraced progressive politics: Kamal Haasan 

    Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on the AAP's win in the Delhi Assembly election, MNM chief Kamal Haasan said that the Delhi voters have "shown the way" by voting for the AAP.

  • 19:33 (IST)

    AAP won Delhi polls due to freebies, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

    BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.

    Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

  • 19:26 (IST)

    Ghonda Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    BJP candidate wins Ghonda seat

    BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar has won the Ghonda constituency over the AAP candidate Shridutt Sharma.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    'Look forward to working together', Arvind Kejriwal thanks Narendra Modi

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating him for the landslide victory of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls and said that he was looking forward to working "closely" with the Centre.

  • 19:02 (IST)

    BJP wins six seats, leading in two more

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a lead in only eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly as results of the election started pouring in on Tuesday, has won six of them, according to the Election Commission website.

    In contrast, the incumbent AAP has maintained its far lead on the BJP with wins in 46 seats and is leading in 16 more.

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Hanumanji sabka bhala karenge: Arvind Kejriwal

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place after a landslide victory for the party in Delhi, said, "Hanuman ji sabka bhala karenge (Hanuman will bless everyone)."

  • 18:47 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman temple

     

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    AAP and BJP in neck-and-neck contest in Badarpur

    The BJP's candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has taken a lead over Ram Singh Netaji of the AAP in the Badarpur constituency. The margin is of nearly 2,000 votes.

  • 18:26 (IST)

    63 Congress candidates lose deposits

    The Congress's performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5 percent of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits.

    The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, on Tuesday stared at the prospect of scoring a duck for the second consecutive time in the Assembly elections and being reduced to a fringe player in the National Capital's politics.

    Fears of the Congress not having a credible face, after the death of its three-time chief minister Dikshit last July, and ceding its vote bank to the Aam Aadmi Party came true with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party capturing the space once occupied by the grand old party.

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi congratulates AAP

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a congratulatory message to the winning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after trends and results showed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was slated to win a third consecutive term in power in the National Capital.

  • 18:09 (IST)

    AAP crosses halfway mark

    The Aam Aadmi Party has won 37 seats and is leading in 25 more.

  • 17:53 (IST)

    AAP wins 34, leading in 29; BJP wins three seats

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 34 seats and is leading in 29 more seats, according to the Election Commission website.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has won three seats. Candidates of the saffron party. Om Prakash Sharma, Vijender Singh, and Jitendera Mahajan won from the Vishwas Nagar, Rohini, and Rohtas Nagar respectively.

  • 17:47 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after landslide win 

    Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached the Hanuman temple in the Cannaught Place area of Delhi after a landslide win in the Assembly eelction, of which results were declared on Tuesday. The temple visit is the culmination of a victory road show after the Election Commission website showed a victory for the AAP in 34 seats.

    The party is currently leading in 29 seats.

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Delhi Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, Moti Nagar won by AAP

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rishi, and Shiv Charan Goel have won the Greater Kailash, Janakpuri, and Moti Nagar seats respectively. The range of the win margins are from 60,000 votes to 67,000 votes.

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Manoj Tiwari says BJP's winning percentage has increased 

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, addressing a press conference after conceding defeat to the AAP in the Delhi Assembly election, said that the saffron party has improved its winning percentage since 2015.

    "We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased," he said. 

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    Tajinder Singh Bagga says will fulfill manifesto promises in personal capacity

    BJP candidate from the Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Singh Bagga conceded defeat and said, "I will open free self-defense coaching centre for girls in Hari Nagar Vidhanasabha in the next 30 days."

  • 17:21 (IST)

    Patparganj Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    Thank you for honouring education, says Manish Sisodia

     

    AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was one of the first registered wins for the party in the Delhi Assembly election result on Tuesday, tweeted his thanks to the electorate and said that the people had "honoured" the work the party had done since 2015.

    Sisodia, who was appointed as the deputy chief minister, is credited with changing the face of the public education system in the National Capital.

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Hari Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

     

    BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga defeated in Hari Nagar

    First-time candidate, BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga has lost in the Hari Nagar constituency to the AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon, who won by a margin of over 20,000 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

    Bagga has come under fire on Twitter several times for his abusive language and promotion of fake news. He was recently reprimanded by Twitterati for sharing a doctored video of the anti-CAA/anti-NRC protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

    He also called on his supporters to boycott Deepika Padukone-starrer Chappak after the Hindi film actor visited the JNU campus in solidarity with the students who were protesting against the police brutality on anti-CAA protesters.

  • 17:10 (IST)

    AAP wins 26 seats, leads in 37; two seats in BJP's kitty

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has now won two seats and is leading in five others, according to the Election Commission website.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    BJP doesn't do politics of hate, only development, says Manoj Tiwari

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, after conceding defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has currently won 26 seats and is leading in 37 more in the 70-member Assembly, said that the saffron party doesn't indulge in "politics of hate" but focusses on the "politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'".

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    BJP wins Vishwas Nagar seat

     

    The BJP candidate Om Prakash Sharma has defeated the AAP's Deepak Singla by a margin of more than 16,000 votes, reports said. This is the first win the saffron party has registered in the Delhi Assembly election.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Okhla Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    AAP wins Okhla seat against BJP

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan defeated the BJP candidate Braham Singh in the Okhla constituency. An epicentre of the two-months-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia university are part of this constituency.

    According to the Election Commission website, Khan has won 80.88 percent of the votes counted so far.

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Seelampur Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    AAP wins in Seelampur constituency

     

    Abdul Rehman of the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra to win the the Seelampur constituency. 

    The constituency, which is included in the North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, saw several incidents of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Ballimaran Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    AAP wins in Ballimaran

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Imran Hussain has defeated the BJP's candidate Lata in the Ballimaran constituency by a margin of over 35,000 votes.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    AAP wins 15 seats, BJP registers win in one

    According to the Election Commission website, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 15 seats and the BJP has registered a win in one seat so far. Early trends indicated that AAP, the incumbent ruling party is retain power in Delhi.

    The party is currently leading in 48 other seats, while the BJP is leading in 6.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    BJP accepts Delhi voters' mandate, will be 'constructive' Opposition: JP Nadda

    BJP president JP Nadda, congratulating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for the party's win of a second consecutive term as the ruling party in Delhi, said that the BJP will fulfill the role of being a "constructive" Opposition party in the Delhi Assembly.

    He added that the saffron party, who, as of 4.13 pm has won one seat according to the Election Commission website and is leading in six others in the 70-member Assembly, "will prominently raise every issue related to the development".

    He also thanked the BJP workers for their efforts in the election campaign.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Kalkaji Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    Atishi says Kalkaji will be best constituency in Delhi

    AAP leader Atishi, who won the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, thanked the electorate for the win and for "voting for the politics of development."

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Manoj Tiwari congratulates AAP on win in Delhi

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on their win in the Delhi Assemly election as the trends showed a clear lead for the Arvind Kejriwal party. He said that the BJP will respect the people's mandate.

  • 15:48 (IST)

    This is a win for Delhi, thanks for trusting your son, says Arvind Kejriwal

    In a short and quick address to party workers and media from the AAP headquarters, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to return as the Delhi CM for the third time, congratulated the people of Delhi for the massive sweep and said that this is an era which will mark the start of new politics. "This new politics based of education, health and development will usher in a new era for India," Kejriwal said.  

    "Thanks for trusting your son," Kejriwal further added. "It's a victory for all the families who have benefitted from improved health and education." Kejriwal said that Delhi has chosen "kaam ki rajneeti". "This is Delhi's message. Vote for mohalla clinics. Vote for 24x7 electricity. Votes for roads, development, education and healthcare. This is what Delhi's votes mean," said Kejriwal. 

    The CM was flanked by Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Amanatullah Khan. 

  • 15:37 (IST)

    AAP wins 4 seats: Atishi, Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Jarnail Singh


    As trends show at least 62 seats for the AAP, so far, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, Manish Sisodia secured Patparganj seat, Raghav Chadha won the Rajinder Nagar seat and Jarnail Singh retained the Tilak Nagar seat. 

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Uddhav congratulates Kejriwal, says country will not be run by Mann ki Baat, but 'Jan ki Baat'

    Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's thumping victory in Delhi elections, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said, "people have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'. BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn't defeat him."

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

    AAP's Jarnail Singh wins from Tilak Nagar

     

    AAP's sitting MLA Jarnail Singh wins West Delhi's Tilak Nagar seat against BJP's Rajiv Babbar. Singh won his constituency with a massive margin of 22,620 votes, according to latest EC data. 

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates

     

    Delhi results prove Kejriwal a 'true patriot' not a 'terrorist', says Raghav Chadha

    AAP's winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha said, "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism."

