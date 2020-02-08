Delhi Election Exit Polls: AAP poised for another term, say pollsters; IPSOS-TimesNow predicts 47 seats for party, India Today-Axis forecasts 59-68

The Aam Aadmi Party will storm back to power for another term in the Delhi Assembly elections, exit polls unanimously predicted on Saturday. The exit poll forecasts also said that while the BJP may improve its tally marginally from the previous election, the Congress is staring at another rout.

In 2015, the AAP, then a new entrant on the political landscape, had swept the polls winning 67 out of 70 seats, while the BJP had won the remaining three seats.

Name of pollster AAP BJP Congress NDTV Poll of Polls 53 (-14) 16 (+13) 1 (+1) India Today-Axis My India 59-68 2-11 0 ABP C-Voter 49-63 5-19 0-4 Republic Jan Ki Baat 48 - 61 9 - 21 0 -1 IPSOS Times Now 47 23 0

While some polls predicted that the AAP will win a two-thirds majority, others predicted that it may get more than three-fourth of the seats.

Here's an overview of the forecasts that various pollsters have come out with at the close of the voting process —

Times Now-IPSOS

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll has predicted 47 seats for AAP, 23 for BJP and none for the Congress. It has further forecast that the regional party will get a vote share of 52.5 percent, the BJP will get a vote share of 39 percent, while the Congress' vote share will be in single digits at 6 percent.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress. Republic TV-Jan ki Baat has also predicted that the AAP will get a vote share higher than 50 percent (51-52 percent), and has tipped the BJP to get 38-40 percent of the vote share.

ABP News-CVoter

The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.

Further, the pollster has also forecast that the AAP will dominate the seats in the Lok Sabha constituencies of East Delhi (6-8), New Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandni Chowk (all 7-9), while the BJP is expected to get 1-3 seats in all these segments.

On vote share, ABP-CVoter has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will garner 50.4 percent of the popular mandate, while the saffron party is tipped to garner 36 percent.

India Today-Axis My India

Among the various pollsters, India Today-Axis My India has forecast the most decisive mandate, predicting that the AAP may get between 59 and 68 seats, while the BJP may have to remain content with only 2-11 seats. If the AAP indeed gets 68 seats, it will beat even its own record of 67 seats in the previous elections.

The pollster has also released data for each Lok Sabha segment. According to it, the AAP will get 9-10 seats in the segments of West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi. In North West and North East Delhi, it is tipped to win 7-9 seats.

India Today-Axis My India AAP BJP Congress West Delhi (10) 9-10 0-1 0 North West Delhi (10) 7-9 1-3 0 North East Delhi (10) 7-9 1-3 0 Chandni Chowk (10) 9-10 0 - 1 0 East Delhi (10) 9-10 0-1 0 South Delhi (10) 9-10 0-1 0 New Delhi (10) 9-10 0-1 0 Overall 59-68 2-11 0

