Delhi chief secretary assault case: Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs with surety of Rs 1 lakh

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 11 other AAP MLAs in the case of alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash. The next hearing has been scheduled for 7 December.

CNN-News18 reported that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted bail to the accused with a surety of Rs 1 lakh each. The report said that all the accused must assure the court that they will cooperate with proceedings and be available if the Delhi Police conducts interrogations in the duration before the next hearing.

Soon after the verdict, Sisodia blamed the Centre for the assault case against the MLAs of the Delhi government. He said, "The government has destroyed every institution in the country and this case on us is also a result of that."

According to the report, the chargesheet filed by the police will be made available to the accused. The verdict was pronounced in a Delhi court under heavy security for the chief minister and other cabinet members.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, and the other MLAs had been named as accused in a case of assault on Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted during a midnight meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on 19 February and a case was registered following the former's complaint.

A chargesheet was filed on 20 August by the Delhi Police. The chargesheet claimed that the attack on Prakash was deliberate. The police stated in the chargesheet that the midnight meeting held by the chief minister, where the assault is said to have taken place, was the first one in three years.

In its chargesheet, the police alleged that Kejriwal, Sisodia and others had criminally conspired to threaten the chief secretary with death or grievous hurt, obstructed him in discharging his public function and caused hurt. It also accused the AAP leaders of other offences punishable under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including wrongfully confining any person, assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, insulting him to provoke breach of peace and abetment of the offence.

They were also charged for offence committed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 149, which says if an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be held guilty of the offence.

Earlier, the AAP had filed a plea demanding a restraining order in a Delhi court to keep the police from making the details of the case's chargesheet public. The party accused the police of leaking details of the document to the media. However, the court had rejected the plea.

Other AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leaders mentioned in the chargesheet include Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar, and Dinesh Mohania.

