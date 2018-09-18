Delhi chief secretary assault case: Arvind Kejriwal, 12 AAP leaders summoned by Delhi court on 25 October

A Delhi court ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 others named in the chargesheet in connection with the alleged assault of Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash to appear before it on 25 October.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance of all offences listed in the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police — barring one charge relating to insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, The Indian Express reported.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on 19 February and a case was registered following the former's complaint.

A chargesheet was filed on 20 August by the Delhi Police. The chargesheet claimed that the attack on Prakash was deliberate and the document named Kejriwal and Sisodia. The police stated in the chargesheet that the midnight meeting held by the chief minister, where the assault is said to have taken place, was the first one in three years.

Other AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leaders mentioned in the chargesheet include Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar, and Dinesh Mohania.

The AAP had previously hit out at the Delhi Police alleging that it leaked details of its chargesheet in the chief secretary assault case even as an application was filed in a city court for restraining it from making its content public.

