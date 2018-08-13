Assault on Anshu Prakash: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, 11 other AAP MLAs

The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the case of the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, naming chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as one of the accused. The deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs have also been named.

The final report was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who put up the matter for consideration on August 25.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have been booked for criminal conspiracy, according to News18.

According to Times Now, two MLAs — Prakash Jarwar and Amantullah Khan – have been booked under sections pertaining to assaulting a public servant, obstructing a public servant from performing his or her duty, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 26 June had said that the case against elected representatives was 'fake' and said that it was 'humiliating' to the people. The Delhi Police had on 18 May questioned Kejriwal for over three hours in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash

Prakash was allegedly attacked during a late-night meeting with Kejriwal and AAP lawmakers at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area on the night of 19 February.

The police registered a case in connection with the incident and questioned Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP lawmakers present at the meeting.

The police had seized the hard disk connected to the CCTV camera system at Kejriwal's residence as part of its probe into the case. It has received the forensic test report of the CCTV camera system, which said the cameras did not show the actual time that night.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had also asserted that the chief secretary was not assaulted on 19 February. He alleged that the case is a conspiracy to frame Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP lawmakers by prime minister Narendra Modi. "Modi fears Kejriwal, not Rahul Gandhi. His priority is to topple the AAP government," Bhardwaj alleged.

With inputs from PTI