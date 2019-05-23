Co-presented by


Darbhanga Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:15:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sanjay Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saguni Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pankaj Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abdul Aziz 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gopal Jee Thakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Md. Mukhtar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MMM Saroj Kumar Chaudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Abdul Bari Siddiqui 0 Votes 0% Votes

Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,95,446

Female electors: 6,97,976

Male electors: 7,97,470

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Manigachi Assembly segment was dissolved and merged with Darbhanga Rural segment in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Bahadurpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held the Darbhanga seat. Since 2009, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kirti Azad has been the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Darbhanga district. It has a population of 39,37,385 people in the district. The Muslim population of 8,81,476 is higher than the SC population in the district. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:15:49 IST

