Darbhanga Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,95,446

Female electors: 6,97,976

Male electors: 7,97,470

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Manigachi Assembly segment was dissolved and merged with Darbhanga Rural segment in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga, Bahadurpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1999 and 2009, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held the Darbhanga seat. Since 2009, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kirti Azad has been the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Darbhanga district. It has a population of 39,37,385 people in the district. The Muslim population of 8,81,476 is higher than the SC population in the district. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

