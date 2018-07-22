CWC meet: Rahul Gandhi asks workers to 'fight' for oppressed; Manmohan Singh says doubling farmer income by 2022 doubtful

Congress president Rahul Gandhi outlined the role of the party as the voice of India while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking institutions, Dalits, tribals, minorities and the poor while addressing party leaders at the Congress Working Committee meeting, currently underway at the Parliament Annex in New Delhi.

According to party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who tweeted, comments of various Congress leader present at the internal party meeting, Rahul urged Congress workers to "rise and fight" for India's oppressed actions.

Sh. Rahul Gandhi reminds qua the role of Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, as BJP attacks institutions, dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities & poor.#CWC — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 22, 2018

Surjewala also said that Gandhi called the newly-constituted CWC as an "institution comprising experience and energy, as a bridge between the past, the present, and the future".

Speaking at the meet, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh rejected the culture of constant self-praise and 'jumlas' of Narendra Modi as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth.

Surjewala also tweeted that according to Singh, "the (Modi government's) claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agriculture growth rate of 14 percent, which is nowhere in sight".

Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying the people of the country have to be rescued from a "dangerous regime" that is "compromising" with India's democracy, reported PTI.

In her address to the newly-constituted CWC, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Sonia also cautioned the people about the "reign of despair and fear" heaped upon India's deprived and poor.

She said the rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun.

“We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour. We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising with the democracy of India,” she said.

The CWC meet took place just two days after the Modi-led NDA government defeated a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Amid the acrimonious debate, Gandhi's gesture of walking to the treasury benches, after his speech ended, to hug the prime minister after a fiery speech, dominated screens and social media.

During his 20-minute long speech, the Congress president attacked the Centre on a range of issues and said, "You may think I have a lot of hatred for the BJP and Modi. But the truth is, I am grateful to them. The BJP and Modiji have helped me understand what it means to be with the Congress, what it means to be an Indian, what it means to be a Hindu and a devotee of Shiva."

"I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me, I may be 'Pappu' for you. But I love you and respect you because I am the Congress," he said.

With inputs from PTI