Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president’s post.

Congress leader KC Venugopal has reached interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence 10, Janpath in New Delhi. Venugopal was sent to Delhi from Kerala by Rahul Gandhi after the political drama broke out in Rajasthan, ANI reported.

"The events being reported by the media are small issues which keep happening. The media may have its own perspective on these events," he added. Gehlot said fighting issues the country is facing is more important for them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wendesday said that the internal issues that have cropped up within the Congress party ahead of the president's election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it "survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers" and it continues to be a national party. "There is discipline in the party under Soniaji," he said, according to PTI.

'Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow,' said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election. With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

The meeting comes days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot's chances of running for the presidency.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that Rajasthan incident, I've decided not to contest the elections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in Delhi, reported ANI.

Digvijaya Singh said, "I agree @ShashiTharoor we are fighting the Communal Forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly come what may. Best wishes."

According to sources, the leaders discussed the whole situation emerging in the run-up to the Congress presidential polls. The leaders will meet again.

The meeting was attended by former Union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

With the process of the Congress president election gathering pace ahead of the last day of filing nominations, some G-23 leaders held a meeting on Thursday evening at the residence of Anand Sharma.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed his entry to the race for party chief post days after Rajasthan witnessed a high-voltage drama over the candidature of chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The contest for the post will then be likely to be between Kharge, Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor, they said.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge will join the contest for Congress president, according to sources who have said that the Leader of Opposition in the Raja Sabha is likely to file his nomination for the party's top post today.

Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to enter the contest with the blessing of the Gandhi family. He is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi soon.

Singh met Tharoor on Thursday and the latter said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

A tent has been set up in the lawns of the AICC headquarters here and party leaders can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh will file their nominations for the upcoming party president election on Friday, the last day of the process.

Kharge is also likely to enter the contest with the blessing of the Gandhi family.

Singh collected nomination papers for the party president election on Thursday, even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race.

The details of the meetings were not known immediately.

Ahead of filing his nomination for the Congress presidential poll, party leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday met his colleagues Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal.

The 80-year-old is likely to file his nomination for the October 17 election today.

After Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he will not contest the polls, Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, emerged as the frontrunner and possible “official candidate”, the one who has the backing of the party high command.

It’s the last day to file the nomination for the Congress presidential election and it’s still unclear who the final contenders are. The latest name doing the rounds is that of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amid the high drama surrounding the Congress organizational polls and the various twists and turns the potential nominees have taken, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday took a swipe at the opposition saying that it seems hatred for Hindu is a pre-requisite for contesting the election to the Congress chief’s post.

He said, "I had yesterday asked Kharge ji if he wanted to contest, he said he was undecided. Today I went to his residence and asked again after coming to know from media that he will contest. I told him that he is senior leader and I can’t even think of contesting against you. So, now I will be proposing the name of Mallikarjuna Kharge for president post."

He also asked not to compromise on three things: The fight for Dalit Adivasi rights, The fight against communal forces, Loyalty to Congress.

He said that he has worked for Congress all of his life and will continue to do so.

Digvijaya Singh, who had planned to file the nomination, has now dropped out of the Congress presidential election race after meeting Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday withdrew from the race for the Congress president election and said that he will propose the name of Mallikarjuna Kharge for the party’s top post, narrowing down the contest to two contenders Kaharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi on Friday said that he will contest the party president election and file his nomination at 1 pm today.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will propose Mallikarjun Kharge for the upcoming president poll.

Supporters of Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday gathered at AICC headquaters in Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, after filing nomination for Congress President post says, "I've a vision for Congress which I'll be sending to all delegates, we're going to seek their support... I'm here to be the voice of all party workers."

“All senior leaders have together decided on Kharge’s candidature,” Gehlot told reporters outside Kharge’s residence.

Gehlot, who declared on Thursday that he would not contest the election, also announced his support for Kharge after meeting the senior leader at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said all senior leaders had decided to back veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s candidature for the party chief’s election.

Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to file his nomination.

Besides Tripathi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination papers for the election of the Congress president.

Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters here.

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Congress president election.

Tharoor called Kharge, 80, a "candidate of continuity", an apparent reference to the impression that the Karnataka leader is the choice of the Gandhis.

"It is a friendly contest that is going to happen. We are not enemies or rivals. No disrespect to him but I will represent my ideas," the articulate and savvy Kerala MP told reporters.

Addressing a press conference after filing his papers, the former Union minister called his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also contesting and is being seen as the favourite to win, 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Congress.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday asserted that he has a vision to strengthen the party which should be a vehicle for "change" as he filed his nomination for the party president poll.

“We want to see Sachin Pilot as the chief minister of Rajasthan or as the national president of Congress,” said a supporter of Pilot.

As soon as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office, the supporters began raising slogans in favour of Pilot.

Amid a protracted crisis in the Congress, the supporters of Sachin Pilot gathered at the AICC office in the national capital Friday and demanded that he be elected as the party president or be made the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Both Tewari and Tharoor belong to the G-23 grouping of senior leaders within the party. Reports had suggested Tewari was himself thinking of contesting.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior leader of the Congress party. I and Anand Sharma have come to support his nomination here," said Tewari, after reaching the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital.

Congress leader Manish Tewari, who is a part of the G-23 grouping, on Friday extended support to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential polls against his primary challenger Shashi Tharoor.

He further called Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha who also filed his nomination today as the "Bhishma Pitamah" of Congress and said he would not say anything negative about Kharge and other party leaders like Digvijaya Singh.

"Those who would like to continue the status quo would not be inclined to vote for me because I represent change, a different approach, and a vision to take the party forward in a different way, as for some years we've been suffering setbacks," Tharoor said while addressing the media after filing his nomination at the AICC office in the national capital.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he will not withdraw his nomination for the party president after Mallikarjun Kharge entered the contest for the chief of the party.

Most senior Congress leaders, however, rally around Kharge, who is seen to have the backing of the Gandhis even though they have conveyed that they will remain neutral in the election.

Shashi Tharoor continues to hang in, he added, referring to the Congress MP, who has also filed his nomination for the Congress president post.

"Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for the Congress. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival. He should just pick Dr Manmohan Singh's manual on 'Living by the Remote Control' and it is all sorted," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress after senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the favourite to win the poll for party president, suggesting that he will be a "proxy" and "remote-controlled".

Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president and will go up against veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who has the support of the party high command. It doesn't help that the Thiruvananthapuram MP is part of the dissenting G-23 group

Kharge appeared to be a clear favourite for the Congress presidential election as a galaxy of leaders were present by his side when he filed his nomination papers at the AICC headquarters here.

Tharoor, who was also part of the G-23 group, filed five sets of nomination papers, while former Jharkhand minister Tripathi filed a single set of poll papers with Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congress's Central Election Authority.

The 80-year-old Kharge, flanked by top Congress leaders, filed several sets of nomination papers with the proposers also including members from the G-23 ginger group comprising Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari and Bhupinder Hooda.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and K N Tripathi are the three men in the Congress presidential race for which nominations end on Friday with the veteran Kharge from Karnataka emerging a clear favourite.

Tharoor filed his nomination at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital. Before that, he visited the Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who filed his nomination for the party president post on Friday, issued a manifesto explaining how he intends to rejuvenate the party through decentralisation and internal reorganisation if he wins the election.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's office makes correction to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India. Parts of J&K, Ladakh were omitted in the earlier version pic.twitter.com/aI8zoXqMrY

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's office makes correction to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India. Parts of J&K, Ladakh were omitted in the earlier version.

Congress' Central Election Authority Chariman Madhusudan Mistry on Friday said that 14 forms were submitted by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while Shashi Tharoor submitted five and KN Tripathi gave one form, while filing their nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential polls. "Tomorrow, we'll scrutinise forms and tomorrow evening we'll announce forms that are valid&names of candidates," Mistry said. (ANI)

We will announce final candidates' names after scrutinising nomination papers, says Madhusudan Mistry

A leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics, 80-year-old Kharge, who was elected MLA for nine times in a row, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi. (PTI)

If elected, he will be the second AICC president from Karnataka after S Nijalingappa, and also a Dalit leader to hold the post after Jagjivan Ram.

Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara" (a leader without defeat) in his home-State of Karnataka Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, who on Friday filed nomination for the Congress' presidential polls, is a hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family.

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto: English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO

Kharge entered the fray on Friday after Digvijaya Singh announced that he would not contest for the post and was, instead, proposing the candidature of the veteran leader.

After several rounds of speculation, a rebellion in Rajasthan, and a whole lot of drama — it’s final: the Congress presidential election will be a two-person contest between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress President Elections LIVE: After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.

Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot’s continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state.

Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.

“I won’t decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that,” Gehlot on being asked if he will remain Rajasthan Chief Minister.



“I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn’t accept, I said I’ll contest but now with that Rajasthan incident, I’ve decided not to contest the elections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

“I welcome his candidacy for Congress Presidency. We both agreed that ours is not a battle b/w rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we want is that whoever prevails, Cong will win!” said Tharoor.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will meet party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The meetings come days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state, clouding Gehlot’s chances of running for the presidency.

The party’s disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists — Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi , and Dharmendra Rathore — to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken , charged them with “gross indiscipline” in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot , who was to contest the Congress presidential election.

With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrived at 10 Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, reports ANI.

“Wait till October 4, the date of withdrawal,” he said when asked if the poll will be a trio-cornered contest or a two-cornered contest, according to ANI.

“Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow,” says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Congress leader KC Venugopal has reached interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence 10, Janpath in New Delhi. Venugopal was sent to Delhi from Kerala by Rahul Gandhi after the political drama broke out in Rajasthan, ANI reported.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and will visit the party office today to take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority for the election to the party president’s post.

According to reports, Singh will submit his nomination papers on 30 September as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed. Singh will submit his nomination papers on Sept 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which was currently in Kerala.

Singh is likely to hold a meeting of his supporters at night.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the latest entrant in the fray for the party chief’s election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief’s election is uncertain.

With inputs from agencies

