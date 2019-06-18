Congress, NCP leaders stage protests in Maharashtra legislature premises over agrarian crisis, seek complete loan waiver

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Opposition MLAs in Maharashtra staged a protest alleging agrarian crisis in the state and made a strong pitch for complete farm loan waiver. The legislators held the demonstration in the state legislature premises for the second consecutive day of the ongoing monsoon session.

Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde were among the lawmakers who took part in the protest. They shouted slogans against the "deaf" government over its alleged inaction on the agrarian concerns.

"Loan waiver must be given. Maharashtra is reeling under drought, the farmers are in trouble. We are protesting on these issues to wake the deaf government up," said Munde, who is the leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.