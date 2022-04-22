Congress leaks key strategy plan from Prashant Kishor to…BJP

Prashant Kishor, who is working with the Congress leadership to finalise the modalities of his formal joining the party, has made several presentations to the party in the past few months and Firstpost has accessed one of those running into 88 slides

The Congress is so serious about its revival after a long spate of electoral debacles since 2014, from general elections to losing state after state, that it sent a strategic document–one of the many presentations made by Prashat Kishor to salvage its fortunes–to arch-rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prashant Kishor, who is working with the Congress leadership to finalise the modalities of his formal joining the party, has made several presentations to the party in the past few months and Firstpost has accessed one of those running into 88 slides. Kishor will soon to present a final draft of 600 slides, delineating the strategy to defeat the BJP in 2024.

10 key takeaways from Prashant Kishor’s presentation

- Congress is in constant decline after 1985

Of the four main causes of this decline, is the natural disadvantage of being a legacy incumbent

Second cause: Four periods of organised mass dissent, starting with the JP Movement, Mandal Movement, Ram Mandir Movement and of course, the rise of PM Modi.

Third cause: Failure to capitalise on legacy and achievement. Interestingly, this includes PV Narasimha Rao in the line of illustrious Congress prime minister such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Fourth cause: Structural weaknesses & lack of connect with the masses

- Jaded & aged leadership. No structured pan-India membership drive in last 25 years

- Complete Disconnect with the Grassroots: INC’s last mass public outreach campaign was Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Yatra in 1990 No pan-India protest or agitational campaign that has lasted for more than 24 hours since 2014

Congress ceased working as a democratic organisation: Between 1885 & 1998, 61 presidents with average tenure of 1.85 years; from 1998 till present, 2 party presidents in 23 years

- Reincarnation of Congress

- Create a new Congress that is the political platform of choice for the masses

- Protect legacy, values and core principles

- Liberate from inertia, mediocrity, and status quo

- Destroy sense of entitlement, lack of accountability & sycophancy

- Conceal the immutable baggage of nepotism and corruption

- Connect with the masses, become their voice and capture their aspirations.

