Congress chief ministers to meet Rahul Gandhi today; Ashok Gehlot says they will own responsibility for Lok Sabha poll result

New Delhi: The chief ministers of Congress ruled states will show their solidarity with party president Rahul Gandhi and own moral responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said ahead of the meeting on Monday.

The party, which won 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recent election, leads the government in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Gandhi will meet Congress chief ministers to discuss the party's performance in the elections earlier this year.

Gehlot said only Gandhi, who is adamant on quitting as party president, can lead the party in the current scenario as his commitment towards the party and the country is uncompromised and unmatched.

"All Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi today at his residence to show our solidarity. Earlier also we all have stated that we are with Honble CP and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle.

"We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched," he said on Twitter.

Gehlot said the 2019 election was not a defeat of the programmes, policies and ideology of the Congress.

He said it was unfortunate that the BJP managed to hide its "huge failures" behind "fanatic nationalism" and with the help of enormous resources of the government machinery.

Only the Congress president, he said, did his best to make it an issue based election and took the BJP head on.

