Chintan Shivir: From reconnecting with people to one family one ticket, Rahul Gandhi's strategies to revive Congress
The Congress leader announced that the party will undertake a yatra in October to re-establish and strengthen its ‘broken’ connection with the common people
With the Congress adopting the Udaipur Declaration on the fourth day of its Chintan Shivir, all eyes are on its former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul addressed the closing session of the party's three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' amid the backdrop of the grand old party adopting a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation to make it battle-ready for the next round of Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
From 'reconnecting with the people to 'one family one ticket', let's take a closer look at Rahul's ideas that he seems to think will revive the Congress.
'Connection with people broken'
The Gandhi scion, acknowledging that the Congress' connection with people has been “broken”, vowed on Sunday that the party will undertake a yatra in October to re-establish and strengthen it. “We have to accept that the Congress’ connection with the people has been broken," he said.
“Our fight is for ideology. We have to go to the people and sit with them, the connection the party had with people has to be re-established,” Rahul added. “
"We have the patience, we have that DNA. Congress was formed from the people. We need to be among them once again," Rahul added as per India Today.
We have decided that the Congress party in October will go to people and take out a yatra and strengthen the relation...with people. This cannot happen with shortcuts,” he said.
'One family one ticket':
Rahul also laid emphasis on the "one family, one ticket" rule to ensure that multiple members of one family do not contest polls without working for the party. The party has adopted the ‘one-family, one ticket' formula with the rider that another family member seeking to contest elections should have worked in the party in an exemplary manner for at least five years.
Alleges 'systematic destruction' of institutions by Centre
Rahul alleged a “systematic destruction” of various institutions was taking place.
“The day this country’s institutions stop working, the day this country stops having a conversation with itself, we will be in serious trouble,” Rahul said. He said there is fear that the country's demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster and alleged that the BJP government was responsible for it
'Haven't taken any money'
Hailing the frank discussions at the Shivir, Rahul asked which other political party would allow this kind of a discussion where the party leadership is bluntly told what the Congress party feels.
“Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing,” Rahul claimed.
The Congress has always provided a platform where people can hold deliberations without any fear or worry, he said.
Asserting that India is a Union of States, Gandhi said, "It is critical for the union of the country that the states and the people are allowed to have a conversation. The only alternative to a conversation between the people of India is violence between people of India,” he said.
With inputs from PTI
