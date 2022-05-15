According to sources, key proposals including One Family One Ticket and 50 below 50 have been passed during Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur

The Congress party has adopted the Udaipur Declaration. According to a report in India Today, on the third day of the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Congress has approved some of the key proposals.

The key proposals approved by Congress include 'One Family, One Ticket, Fixed Tenure, 50 Below 50 - Fifty per cent of members of all committees will be below 50 years old, National Training Centre, Public Outreach Programmes - Padyatras, Janta Durbars to connect with the masses.'

The proposal states that tickets will not be given to relatives of party leaders. If the relative concerned has worked for at least five years in the party, they can be given a party ticket.

According to the fixed tenure, the office bearers will have to resign from their post after a term of five years.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also said, "We will launch a 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' from 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti. All of us will be joining the 'Yatra'.

We will launch a 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' from 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti. All of us young & all will be joining the 'Yatra': Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/q47XV1cc0w — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents.

In her inaugural address at the party's 'Chintan Shivir' here, she urged delegates to deliberate with an open mind and send out a clear message of strong organisation and unity.

She said the Shivir is also an occasion to deliberate on the many challenges ahead of us and bring organisational changes.

It is both 'Chintan' about national issues and meaningful 'aatmachintan' (self-introspection) about our party organisation, she added.

Gandhi charged that it has become painfully clear what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really meany by their frequently used slogan of maximum governance, minimum government.

It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to stay in a constant state of fear and insecurity. It means viciously targeting, victimising and brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our republic, she charged.

It means using our society's old pluralities to divide us and subverting a carefully nurtured idea of unity and diversity. It means threatening and intimidating political opponents, maligning their reputation, jailing them on flimsy pretexts using investigative agencies Gandhi further alleged.

She urged party leaders to keep the organisation above personal ambitions, saying the party has given us a lot and it's time to pay back.

Noting that changes in organisation are the need of the hour, she said, We need to change the way of our working .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.