New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his statement where he said that he wishes to see a hijab wearing Muslim girl as the Prime Minister of India. BJP’s Amit Malviya attacked Owaisi with an old say ‘charity begins at home’ and suggested that he should step aside and offer his Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat to Syeda Falak.

‘Becoming MP is first step towards becoming PM’

Hitting out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Malviya said: “Asaduddin Owaisi wants to see a woman with hijab as India’s PM. Here is what Owaisi can do. Step aside and offer Hyderabad LS to Syeda Falak, an international sportswoman, hijabi and a member of AIMIM. Becoming MP is the first step towards becoming PM. Charity begins at home…”

Asaduddin Owaisi wants to see a woman with hijab as India’s PM. Here is what Owaisi can do. Step aside and offer Hyderabad LS to Syeda Falak, an international sportswoman, hijabi and a member of AIMIM. Becoming MP is the first step towards becoming PM. Charity begins at home… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 26, 2022

'When hijab wearing girl get to become president of AIMIM'

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took a dig at Owaisi for his remarks on Tuesday during a media briefing at Vijayapura (Bijapur) in Karnataka during his campaign for the five party candidates contesting in the municipal corporation polls there.

Attacking the AIMIM chief, Poonawalla asked: "Owaisi ji hopes that a hijab-wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a hijab-wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?"

Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that? pic.twitter.com/MdG4v0sky6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 26, 2022

I wish to see hijab-wearing girl as India's PM, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Referring to Rishi Sunak becoming non-White and first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK, Owaisi said: "They have their own democracy, they may change the PM. It is their problem. But there is a prohibition on wearing hijab. I have been telling, Inshallah, during my life or after my life there will be a situation where one hijab wearing girl will become India’s Prime Minister."

The AIMIM president also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it is against halal meat and other lifestyle aspects of Muslims.

He further alleged that the BJP is against Muslim's identity.

Owaisi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing only "lip service" with his slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'. He claimed that "the ground reality is completely different as BJP's agenda is to kill the pluralism of the country."

With inputs from agencies

