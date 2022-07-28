Cash and burn: Partha Chatterjee loses all posts in Trinamool Congress

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said that Partha Chatterjee has been suspended from the party till the investigation is underway and he can come back if proven not guilty

Kolkata: Hours after being sacked from ministerial post in Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet in West Bengal, Partha Chatterjee has been removed from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chatterjee has been also removed from the post of Trinamool General Secretary, National Vice President and three other posts, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president and three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," Abhishek said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on 23 July. A day before, large stacks of cash was discovered from actor-model's (Arpita Mukherjee) flat.

Abhishek also said that the decision to remove Chatterjee has been taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The probe into the matter is underway. If anyone commits something wrong then TMC won't spare him," Abhishek added.

"There will be zero tolerance for corruption. Investigating agency must complete the probe within the time limit. Even in Sarada case nothing happened, it's just lingering. There should be a time-bound investigation," the Trinamool leader said.

Abhishek Banerjee also said action will be taken against those involved in the case. "The one (Arpita Mukherjee) from whose house sums of money were recovered isn't from TMC. We want stringent action against those who are linked to this matter," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee sacked Partha Chatterjee was sacked by Mamata Banerjee from her cabinet. The Government of West Bengal in a notification said that Chatterjee has been relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge with effect from 28 July.

"I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many planning behind it but I don't want to go into details," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Enforcement Directorare (ED) last week recovered Rs 21 crore in cash, large amount of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata.

On Wednesday (27 July) carried out fresh raid at Mukherjee's second flat in Kolkata’s Belgharia. The search lasted for about 18 hours and the probe agency officials left with 10 trunks of cash.

Cash worth about Rs 29 crore, five kilograms of jewellery and gold bars were recovered from the flat of Mukherjee on Wednesday. She was arrested on 21 July.

Chatterjee is accused of playing a role in allegedly illegal recruitments of teachers and staff in West Bengal government-run schools when he was the state education minister.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the scam, while the ED is tracking the money trail.

With inputs from agencies

