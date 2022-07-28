Bengal SSC Scam: Mamata Banerjee sacks Partha Chatterjee

The announcement of removing Partha Chatterjee from the ministerial post comes hours after Trinamool Congress state general secretary sought his 'immediate' removal for his alleged involvement in Bengal SSC scam

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, accused in Bengal SSC scam, has been sacked from the minister portfolio with effect from 28 July, 2022, the Government of West Bengal said in a notification today.

"Shri Partha Chatterjee, Minister in Charge, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, Govt. of West Bengal is hereby relieved of his duties as Minister in Charged of the aforesaid Department with effect from the 28th day of July, 2022," the notice signed by the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government stated.

According to reports, Chatterjee is expected to be sacked from Trinamool Congress.

The announcement of removing Chatterjee from the ministerial post allotted to him in West Bengal cabinet comes hours after Trinamool Congress state general secretary sought his "immediate" removal for his alleged involvement in Bengal SSC scam.

"Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)," Ghosh tweeted on Thursday morning.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on 23 July. A day before, the first lot of cash was discovered from Mukherjee's flat.

During the raid last week, Rs 21 crore in cash, large amount of foreign exchange and gold bars worth Rs 2 crore were Mukherjee's flat in Kolkata.

The ED on Wednesday carried out fresh raid at actor-model Arpita Mukherjee's second flat in Kolkata’s Belgharia. The search lasted for about 18 hours and the probe agency officials left with 10 trunks of cash.

Cash worth about Rs 29 crore, five kilograms of jewellery and gold bars were recovered from the flat of Mukherjee on Wednesday. She was arrested on 21 July.

ED officials also found a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation.

Partha Chatterjee is accused of playing a role in allegedly illegal recruitments of teachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state education minister.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the scam, while the ED is tracking the money trail.

With inputs from agencies

