BJP's operation lotus 'failed' in Delhi, 53 of 62 AAP MLAs attended meet called by Arvind Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that he is 'very happy' that not a single MLA of his party has accepted the alleged Rs 20 crore offer from BJP to leave AAP and join them

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) operation lotus “failed” in Delhi. He said that 53 out of 62 Delhi AAP MLAs were present in the meeting called by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

He further said, “(Delhi Assembly) Speaker is outside the country and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in Himachal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to other MLAs over phone and everyone said that they are with him till their last breath.”

Bharadwaj further said that BJP contacted 12 Delhi AAP lawmakers and told them to break the party. “They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crores each,” he claimed.

Seven MLAs were out of station while minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, Bhardwaj said. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had joined the meeting over the phone, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he is “very happy” that not a single MLA of his party has accepted the alleged Rs 20 crore offer from BJP to leave AAP and join them.

He further told the voters of Delhi that they have elected an “honest” party, “we will die but will never betray the people of Delhi.”

“I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I have got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. Now, they (BJP) are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores each to leave AAP and join BJP,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister further said, “BJP sent a message to Manish Sisodia and asked him to leave AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. They wanted him to join BJP along with some other MLAs and they offered him (Sisodia) Delhi Chief Ministerial post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn.”

He further claimed that there was a fake FIR registered against Sisodia and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. “Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money,” Kejriwal added.

Don’t Read: BJP preparing to poach 40 MLAs, claims AAP ahead of crucial meeting with Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal convened a meeting with all AAP MLAs to discuss “offers” being made to them to join BJP.

Nine-member Political Affairs Committee of AAP, the party’s highest decision making body, on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss alleged offers and party’s strategy.

Ahead of the meeting, a report by Times Now quoted sources saying that some AAP MLAs were “untraceable” and that the ‘missing; lawmakers were among those who according to Saurabh Bharadwaj got Rs 20 crore as offer from the BJP to “bring down” the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.