BJP preparing to poach 40 MLAs, claims AAP ahead of crucial meeting with Arvind Kejriwal

According to reports, some Delhi AAP MLAs who allegedly got Rs 20 crore as offer from BJP to 'bring down' Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government are 'untraceable' ahead of the meeting today

New Delhi: Ahead of crucial Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers meeting on Thursday, party MLA Dilip Pandey claimed that “BJP is preparing to break 40 MLAs”.

Pandey further alleged that AAP MLAs are being contacted by BJP as part of its poaching bid. “Yesterday (Wednesday) message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting.”

Meanwhile, Times Now report quoted its sources saying that some AAP MLAs are “untraceable” ahead of the meeting convened by party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

They further said that the ‘missing’ AAP MLAs are those who according to party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj got Rs 20 crore as offer from the BJP to “bring down” the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

“BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal’s government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores… slogans of ’50 Khokha-50 Khokha’ were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference in the national capital yesterday (24 August).

Kejriwal has called a meeting with all AAP MLAs today to discuss “offers” being made to them to join BJP.

On Wednesday, nine-member Political Affairs Committee of AAP, the party’s highest decision making body, held a meeting to discuss alleged offers and party’s strategy.

“A few days ago, CBI registered a false case against Manish Sisodia and his house was raided. The CBI did not find anything during the raid — no unaccounted money, jewellery or benami property. The next day BJP leaders reached out to Sisodia and told him that if he joins their party, all CBI and ED cases against him will be withdrawn. They told him that they will topple the AAP government and make him the Chief Minister… Now, our MLAs have been contacted and are being told that if they stay in AAP, cases will be filed against them and CBI will raid their houses. If they join BJP, they’ll be given Rs 20 crore,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP and PAC member Sanjay Singh said.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said that MLAs were also being threatened by BJP leaders. “Some MLAs have been offered money, and have also been threatened with CBI and ED (cases). The excise policy investigation and CBI and ED raids will go on till the Gujarat Assembly elections,” the Delhi CM added.

Earlier this week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the BJP gave him an offer of Chief Ministerial post and split the AAP.

He further claimed that he was “offered the CM’s post” by the BJP which also assured the closure of all cases against him if he deserted the AAP and joins them.

On 19 August, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case on and searched the residence of Sisodia in the national capital.

With inputs from agencies

