Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi amid tiff with Amarinder to apprise him of 'situation', hands Congress president a 'letter'

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently engaged in a bitter battle with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Monday.

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu mentioned that he has submitted a letter to Rahul and apprised him of the “situation”. Sidhu, who was allocated a new portfolio last week, has not assumed charge yet. He was given the charge of power and new and renewable energy department in the latest cabinet reshuffle in the Punjab government.

However, Sidhu — sidelined by Amarinder for the party's poor performance in urban areas in Lok Sabha polls — said that he has always performed well and thus can't be taken 'lightly'. Sidhu said, "I can not be taken lightly. I have shown good performance for 40 years in my life, whether it is international cricket or a world-class commentary with Geoffrey Boycott, TV programmes or 1,300 motivational talks. "

Earlier, on Thursday, Sidhu did not join the first cabinet meeting after the general election. The former BJP leader said that he will 'completely' defend his name, credibility, and performance amid criticism from the state leader.

