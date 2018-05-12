You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP will get a taste of Kamal Nath's abilities in Madhya Pradesh polls, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Politics PTI May 12, 2018 20:54:58 IST

Indore: Responding to BJP's jibes over the age of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (71), Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said the saffron party will get a taste of Nath's abilities in coming polls. Scindia, the chief of his party's campaign committee in Madhya Pradesh, also announced that the Congress would issue a separate manifesto for the youth.

Talking to reporters at the Indore Press Club, Scindia said, "The BJP probably does not know how much energy Kamal Nath possesses. He is an international-level leader, and the BJP will experience his abilities in the Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. PTI

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. PTI

"It has been often seen that many youngsters behave like 90-year-olds while elderly people are brisk like a young person of 25 years," he said.

State finance minister Jayant Malaiya recently said it would be difficult for a "bujurg" (aged) man like Nath to take on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (59). Asked why the Congress hasn't made announcement of its chief ministerial candidate, Scindia said, "The situation in every state is different. Whether it's Congress or BJP, in several states no face is projected before the elections." The Guna MP is considered a prominent contender for the chief minister's post if the Congress, out of power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, makes a comeback.

All prominent Congress leaders in the state will fight unitedly to defeat the ruling BJP, he said, adding that the party high command will decide who will be the chief minister.

Forty lakh educated youth in the state are unemployed, Scindia claimed, while announcing that the Congress would come out with a separate manifesto for the youth, which will feature a program for job creation.

"BJP president Amit Shah has announced that his party will fight the elections on the strength of organisation and not by projecting any face. So chief minister Chouhan is no longer the BJP's electoral face," Scindia quipped. He believed that the Congress should publish its list of candidates at least two months before the polls so that candidates have enough time to campaign, and the youth and women should get a significant number of tickets, Scindia said.

He parried a question about a comparison between Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh who was chief minister from 1993 to 2003, and Chouhan who is at the helm since 2005. He won't comment on a particular person, Scindia said.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 20:54 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores