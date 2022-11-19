BJP bats for PM Modi in Gujarat: 'Or else Aftab will be born in every city'

Kutch: The horrifying murder of Shraddha Walkar has made it to the Gujarat election campaign. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma warned the crowd at a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch that if there was no strong leader in the country, Aftab Ameen Poonawala would be born in every city and that we would not be able to protect our society.

Sarma was advocating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the nation should grant him a third term in office when he recounted the gruesome details of the murder case and referred to it as “love jihad”, which is a conspiracy theory that Muslim men seduce Hindu women in order to coerce them into converting to Islam.

Addressing a rally in Kutch, Sarma said, “Aftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her.”

“If the country doesn’t have a powerful leader, one who considers the nation their mother, such Aftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society. So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024,” he added.

Shraddha murder case

26-year-old Shraddha was strangled to death by her live-in partner, Aftab (28) in the national capital. Both were working at a call centre and had moved to Delhi in the month of May, and four days later, after an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab murdered her and later chopped her body into 35 pieces that he kept in a refrigerator. He disposed of the body parts in a jungle over 18 days.

The crime came to light when her father, who had not spoken to her since May 2021 as he did not approve of her inter-faith relationship (Hindu-Muslim) with Aftab, went to the police as her friends informed him that she was not in touch with them too for several months.

Aftab currently is under police custody and will soon be taken for a narco-analysis test. The Delhi Police sought the narco test in the court, with investigators probing the case by saying that it was necessary since he has been changing his statement and not cooperating with the questioning.

