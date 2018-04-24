BJP appoints Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra as Yuva Morcha general secretary day after leaving him out of candidates' list

A day after BJP workers created a ruckus in Mysuru after party state president BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son BY Vijayendra will not be contesting from the Varuna constituency, the party appointed Vijayendra as the state general secretary of the Yuva Morcha, in an effort to placate the angry workers.

BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle posted a congratulatory note on Tuesday, confirming the appointment:

Congratulations to Shri BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region. He will be campaigning extensively for candidates in the Old Mysuru region. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 24, 2018

Vijayendra supporters threw chairs at the convention on Monday, reminding people of what was witnessed across Congress district offices soon after the latter released its first list of candidates.

The BJP has not so far officially announced any candidate for Varuna constituency, but Vijayendra had been campaigning for weeks and has even taken a house on rent there.

Vijayendra tweeted saying he wholeheartedly stood by and supported the party's decision "in all circumstances."

"I wholeheartedly stand by & support party's decision in all circumstances. I urge the party cadre to maintain peace & tranquility which is of foremost importance. I will continue to work towards bringing @BJP4Karnataka to power in the state under the leadership of Shri @BSYBJP!" he said in his tweet.

According to party sources, Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa's second son, was to file his nomination from Varuna on Monday.

It was not known what prompted Yeddyurappa to make the announcement, amid reports that he was concerned over delay in the party leadership announcing his son as the candidate.

Yeddyurappa's son was expected to go against Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra for the Varuna constituency in a contest between the offspring of Karnataka's two most popular leaders.

The Yuva Morcha of BJP's Karnataka chapter already has three general-secretaries: Tammesh Gowda, Basavaraj Yankanji and Tejaswi Soorya. It is unclear if Vijayendra will replace one of them or will join the organisation as the fourth general-secretary.

Varuna elected Siddaramiah in the 2013 Assembly polls, but during this election, the Karnataka chief minister decided to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami, leaving Varuna for his son Yathindra.

With inputs from PTI