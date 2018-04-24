You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP appoints Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra as Yuva Morcha general secretary day after leaving him out of candidates' list

Politics FP Staff Apr 24, 2018 12:56:20 IST

A day after BJP workers created a ruckus in Mysuru after party state president BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son BY Vijayendra will not be contesting from the Varuna constituency, the party appointed Vijayendra as the state general secretary of the Yuva Morcha, in an effort to placate the angry workers.

BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle posted a congratulatory note on Tuesday, confirming the appointment:

Vijayendra supporters threw chairs at the convention on Monday, reminding people of what was witnessed across Congress district offices soon after the latter released its first list of candidates.

The BJP has not so far officially announced any candidate for Varuna constituency, but Vijayendra had been campaigning for weeks and has even taken a house on rent there.

Vijayendra tweeted saying he wholeheartedly stood by and supported the party's decision "in all circumstances."

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

"I wholeheartedly stand by & support party's decision in all circumstances. I urge the party cadre to maintain peace & tranquility which is of foremost importance. I will continue to work towards bringing @BJP4Karnataka to power in the state under the leadership of Shri @BSYBJP!" he said in his tweet.

According to party sources, Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa's second son, was to file his nomination from Varuna on Monday.

It was not known what prompted Yeddyurappa to make the announcement, amid reports that he was concerned over delay in the party leadership announcing his son as the candidate.

Yeddyurappa's son was expected to go against Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra for the Varuna constituency in a contest between the offspring of Karnataka's two most popular leaders.

The Yuva Morcha of BJP's Karnataka chapter already has three general-secretaries: Tammesh Gowda, Basavaraj Yankanji and Tejaswi Soorya. It is unclear if Vijayendra will replace one of them or will join the organisation as the fourth general-secretary.

Varuna elected Siddaramiah in the 2013 Assembly polls, but during this election, the Karnataka chief minister decided to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami, leaving Varuna for his son Yathindra.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 12:56 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores