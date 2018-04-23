Karnataka polls: BS Yeddyurappa says his son BY Vijayendra won't contest from Varuna, announcement triggers protests

Bengaluru: In a surprise announcement, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa on Monday said his son BY Vijayendra would not contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra, triggering angry protests from party workers that led to a police lathicharge.

Bringing an end to what was expected to be a tough face-off between the sons of two state veterans, Yeddyurappa made the announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu near Mysuru, just a day before the deadline for filing of nominations ends.

Soon after his announcement, angry BJP workers flung chairs and other furniture and raised slogans against party president Amit Shah and even tried to stop the cars of Vijayendra and other leaders as they were leaving.

"Vijayendra is not filing his nomination today.. a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination," Yeddyurappa said, without citing any reason. "With folded hands I request all of you to support and bless that candidate and make him win," he said.

The BJP has not so far officially announced any candidate for Varuna constituency, but Vijayendra had been campaigning for weeks and has even taken a house on rent there.

Vijayendra tweeted saying he wholeheartedly stood by and supported the party's decision "in all circumstances."

"I wholeheartedly stand by & support party's decision in all circumstances. I urge the party cadre to maintain peace & tranquility which is of foremost importance."

"I will continue to work towards bringing @BJP4Karnataka to power in the state under the leadership of Shri @BSYBJP!," he said in his tweet.

According to party sources, Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa's second son, was to file his nomination from Varuna on Monday.

It was not known what prompted Yeddyurappa to make the announcement, amid reports that he was concerned over delay in the party leadership announcing his son as the candidate.

Siddaramaiah, who has chosen neighbouring Chamundeshwari and Badami in north Karnataka to contest the 12 May Assembly election, has been representing Varuna after it became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation.

Congress has fielded Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra from Varuna.

Yeddyurappa's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the sitting member of the assembly from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

Yeddyurappa is contesting from Shikaripura.