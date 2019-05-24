Co-presented by


Bishnupur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:53:55 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Khan Saumitra 657,019 Votes 46% Votes
AITC Shyamal Santra 578,972 Votes 41% Votes
CPI(M) Khan Sunil 102,615 Votes 7% Votes
INC Khan Narayan Chandra 17,932 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 14,436 Votes 1% Votes
BMP Basudeb Sikari 13,545 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Ajit Kumar Bauri 11,225 Votes 1% Votes
IND Tarani Roy 11,070 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sanjit Khan 7,396 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Jitendra Nath Roy 6,438 Votes 0% Votes

Bishnupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 14,66,921 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,59,317

Female electors: 7,07,604

Assembly Constituencies: Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indas (SC), Sonamukhi (SC), Khandaghosh (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. Taldangra, Raipur (ST) and Ranibandh (ST) Assembly segments went to Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. Indpur ceased to exist as a constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sandhya Bauri was elected on a Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) ticket in the 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 elections, CPM candidate Susmita Bauri was elected the MP. In 2014, Saumitra Khan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was elected MP.

Demographics: The eponymous region, known for its historical sites and Hindustani classical music, was a bastion of the Left until 2014. The elections in this constituency are highly influenced by the Scheduled Caste population, which is estimated to be around 32 percent.

