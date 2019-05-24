Bishnupur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bishnupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 14,66,921 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,59,317

Female electors: 7,07,604

Assembly Constituencies: Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indas (SC), Sonamukhi (SC), Khandaghosh (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes. Taldangra, Raipur (ST) and Ranibandh (ST) Assembly segments went to Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. Indpur ceased to exist as a constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sandhya Bauri was elected on a Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) ticket in the 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 elections, CPM candidate Susmita Bauri was elected the MP. In 2014, Saumitra Khan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was elected MP.

Demographics: The eponymous region, known for its historical sites and Hindustani classical music, was a bastion of the Left until 2014. The elections in this constituency are highly influenced by the Scheduled Caste population, which is estimated to be around 32 percent.

