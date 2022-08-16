Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets 16 posts, JD(U) secures 11 berths as 31 ministers take oath

CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change

New Delhi: The RJD received a lion's share in ministerial berths as the new Bihar Cabinet took oath on Tuesday. The RJD which is the largest party in the state Assembly received 16 posts while CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secured 11 berths.

The Congress managed to secure only two posts followed by the Hindustani Awam Morcha which got one berth. CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change.

Here's the complete list of ministers with their portfolios-

#BiharCabinetExpansion | Portfolios allocated - CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Dept, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets Health Dept, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gets Finance Dept. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change pic.twitter.com/UYpvzwzJgl — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Here's the party-wise list of MLAs who took oath as ministers

RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav

Alok Mehta

Surendra Prasad Yadav

Ramanand Yadav

Kumar Sarvajeet

Lalit Yadav

Samir Kumar Mahaseth

Chandrashekhar

Jitendra Kumar Rai

Anita Devi

Sudhakar Singh

Md Israil Mansuri

Surendra Ram

Kartikeya Singh

Shahnawaz Alam

Shamim Ahmed

JD(U)

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Bijendra Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

Leshi Singh

Sanjay Jha

Madan Sahni

Sheela Kumari

Sunil Kumar

Mohd Zama Khan

Jayant Raj

Congress

Murari Prasad Gautam

Afaque Alam

HAM

Santosh Kumar Suman

The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in on 10 August. The developments come days after JD(U) broke its alliance with the BJP to form a government with RJD.

According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will receive most of the ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).

