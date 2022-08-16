Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets 16 posts, JD(U) secures 11 berths as 31 ministers take oath
CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change
New Delhi: The RJD received a lion's share in ministerial berths as the new Bihar Cabinet took oath on Tuesday. The RJD which is the largest party in the state Assembly received 16 posts while CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secured 11 berths.
The Congress managed to secure only two posts followed by the Hindustani Awam Morcha which got one berth. CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change.
Here's the complete list of ministers with their portfolios-
#BiharCabinetExpansion | Portfolios allocated - CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Dept, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets Health Dept, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gets Finance Dept. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change pic.twitter.com/UYpvzwzJgl
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Here's the party-wise list of MLAs who took oath as ministers
RJD
- Tej Pratap Yadav
- Alok Mehta
- Surendra Prasad Yadav
- Ramanand Yadav
- Kumar Sarvajeet
- Lalit Yadav
- Samir Kumar Mahaseth
- Chandrashekhar
- Jitendra Kumar Rai
- Anita Devi
- Sudhakar Singh
- Md Israil Mansuri
- Surendra Ram
- Kartikeya Singh
- Shahnawaz Alam
- Shamim Ahmed
JD(U)
- Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
- Bijendra Yadav
- Shravan Kumar
- Ashok Choudhary
- Leshi Singh
- Sanjay Jha
- Madan Sahni
- Sheela Kumari
- Sunil Kumar
- Mohd Zama Khan
- Jayant Raj
Congress
- Murari Prasad Gautam
- Afaque Alam
HAM
- Santosh Kumar Suman
The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in on 10 August. The developments come days after JD(U) broke its alliance with the BJP to form a government with RJD.
Also read: Firstpost Podcast: Nitish leaves again
According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will receive most of the ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).
With inputs from agencies
