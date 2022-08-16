Politics

Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets 16 posts, JD(U) secures 11 berths as 31 ministers take oath

CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change

FP Staff August 16, 2022 12:08:16 IST
Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD gets 16 posts, JD(U) secures 11 berths as 31 ministers take oath

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (2nd from left) took oath as a minister in the new Bihar Cabinet on 16 August 2022. ANI

New Delhi: The RJD received a lion's share in ministerial berths as the new Bihar Cabinet took oath on Tuesday. The RJD which is the largest party in the state Assembly received 16 posts while CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secured 11 berths.

The Congress managed to secure only two posts followed by the Hindustani Awam Morcha which got one berth. CM Nitish Kumar retained the home ministry while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav was allocated the health ministry. Yadav's brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap became the minister of environment, forest, and climate change.

Here's the complete list of ministers with their portfolios-

Here's the party-wise list of MLAs who took oath as ministers

        RJD

  • Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Alok Mehta
  • Surendra Prasad Yadav
  • Ramanand Yadav
  • Kumar Sarvajeet
  • Lalit Yadav
  • Samir Kumar Mahaseth
  • Chandrashekhar
  • Jitendra Kumar Rai
  • Anita Devi
  • Sudhakar Singh
  • Md Israil Mansuri
  • Surendra Ram
  • Kartikeya Singh
  • Shahnawaz Alam
  • Shamim Ahmed

       JD(U) 

  • Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
  • Bijendra Yadav
  • Shravan Kumar
  • Ashok Choudhary
  • Leshi Singh
  • Sanjay Jha
  • Madan Sahni
  • Sheela Kumari
  • Sunil Kumar
  • Mohd Zama Khan
  • Jayant Raj

      Congress

  •  Murari Prasad Gautam
  • Afaque Alam

      HAM

  • Santosh Kumar Suman

The state Cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in on 10 August. The developments come days after JD(U) broke its alliance with the BJP to form a government with RJD.

Also read: Firstpost Podcast: Nitish leaves again

According to PTI, an in-principle agreement had been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, will receive most of the ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 16, 2022 15:17:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP
Politics

JD(U) says it won't join Union council of ministers again, rejects speculation of rift with ally BJP

The announcement came on the day Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar skipped a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The Bihar ruling alliance comprises JD(U) & BJP

Maharashtra has been avenged, BJP-mukt Bihar is the new message, says Congress
India

Maharashtra has been avenged, BJP-mukt Bihar is the new message, says Congress

Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday claimed that the saffron party wants to wipe out all smaller parties and establish one party (BJP), one colour and one religion in the country

'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation
India

'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation

Chirag Paswan, who has remained consistent in his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deplored the JD(U) for appearing sympathetic towards the opposition's allegations of corruption and price rise