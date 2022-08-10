Firstpost Podcast: Nitish leaves again
Politics in Bihar has taken yet another turn. Tune in
Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA on Monday will be taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time today on Tuesday.
'Take on BJP directly': Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over 'conspiracy' accusation
Chirag Paswan, who has remained consistent in his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deplored the JD(U) for appearing sympathetic towards the opposition's allegations of corruption and price rise
