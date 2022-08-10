Firstpost Podcast: Nitish leaves again

Politics

Politics in Bihar has taken yet another turn. Tune in

FP Explainers August 10, 2022 09:18:41 IST
File image of Nitish Kumar. PTI

Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA on Monday will be taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time today on Tuesday.

Updated Date: August 10, 2022 09:18:41 IST

