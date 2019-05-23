Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,96,589

Female electors: 7,51,184

Male electors: 9,45,405

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Bhiwandi and Shahapur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency. Parts of erstwhile Kalyan Assembly segment and Murbad segment were added from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, Murbad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Suresh Taware won the seat in 2009 but BJP’s Kapil Moreshwar Patil succeeded him in 2014.

Demographics: Once known for being a Muslim-dominated constituency, post-delimitation Bhiwandi has a different demographic matrix where caste also plays a major role. While Bhiwandi West is Muslim dominated, Bhiwandi East and Kalyan West are dominated by Agri and Koli voters. Assembly segments like Bhiwandi Rural and Murbad have a sizeable population of the Kunbis.

