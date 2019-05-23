Co-presented by


Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:26:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BPHP Kishor Rambhauji Kinkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Prof. (Dr.) Arun Savant 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Ansari Mumtaz Abdulsattar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Dr. Nooruddin Nizam Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Feroz Abdurrahim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kapil Yashwant Dhamane 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Sanjay Ganapat Wagh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Taware Suresh Kashinath 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kapil Jayhind Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Engineer Navid Betab 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nitesh Raghunath Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suhas Dhananjay Bonde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balaram Vitthal Mhatre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
Bhiwandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,96,589

Female electors: 7,51,184

Male electors: 9,45,405

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Bhiwandi and Shahapur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Dahanu Lok Sabha constituency. Parts of erstwhile Kalyan Assembly segment and Murbad segment were added from Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, Murbad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Suresh Taware won the seat in 2009 but BJP’s Kapil Moreshwar Patil succeeded him in 2014.

Demographics: Once known for being a Muslim-dominated constituency, post-delimitation Bhiwandi has a different demographic matrix where caste also plays a major role. While Bhiwandi West is Muslim dominated, Bhiwandi East and Kalyan West are dominated by Agri and Koli voters. Assembly segments like Bhiwandi Rural and Murbad have a sizeable population of the Kunbis.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:26:29 IST

