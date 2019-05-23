Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhagalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,85,339

Female electors: 7,90,154

Male electors: 8,95,185

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Nathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CPM’s Subodh Ray won the seat in 1999 but, lost to Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP in 2004. BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain won the 2006 bypoll and held the seat till 2014, where he lost to RJD’s Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal.

Demographics: It covers a large part of Bhagalpur district. It is one of Bihar’s well-known urban centres with a population of 30,37,766 people. It also has a sizeable Muslim population of 5.37 lakh people. It also receives funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

